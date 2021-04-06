Security Innovation launches monthly Web Application Security Bootcamp

Program provides a launching pad for organizations to quickly close cybersecurity skills gaps

WILMINGTON, Mass., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Innovation, an authority in software security assessment, announced today that it will offer monthly bootcamps in an effort to make security more approachable and consumable. The lightweight but hard-hitting version of its CMD+CTRL enterprise platform combines online training with live cyber range challenges to build skills that stick.



This purpose-built program takes an Attack & Defend approach to quickly ramp teams up on software security. It starts with a live instructor-led hacking event featuring Shred Skateboards cyber range, a vulnerable ecommerce application. The bootcamp continues with self-paced online courses, training videos, and dozens of hands-on security challenges on the Shred site. Players walk away with enhanced AppSec skills and detailed reports (and attitude) to prove it.

“Research continues to show that technical professionals learn and retain skills best using a hands-on environment they are familiar with”, said Lisa Parcella, VP of Product Management & Marketing at Security Innovation. “This program lets them do that while also building a broader perspective of fundamental security activities.”

While the complete OWASP Top Ten is covered, each week learners are coached on specific threats. They practice in the cyber range what they learn in course modules and training videos. Participants walk away with a clear understanding of how web applications are exploited and the skills to find and prevent common vulnerabilities.

ABOUT CMD+CTRL BOOTCAMP

No previous security experience is required. This 30-day bootcamp includes courses and cyber range challenges of varying difficulty. Additionally, it is fully supported by experts and help assets, ensuring that participants of all skills levels can grow their skills.

Upcoming Schedule:

4/29 – 5/27

5/28 – 6/23

6/24 – 7/23



For more information, please visit: https://www.securityinnovation.com/training/cmdctrl-bootcamp-solution/

ABOUT SECURITY INNOVATION

Security Innovation is a pioneer in software security and literally wrote the book on How to Break Software Security. Since 2002, organizations have relied on the company’s assessment and training solutions to secure software wherever it runs. Recognized 6x on the Gartner Magic Quadrant for computer-based security training, CMD+CTRL Training combines role-based courses with hands-on cyber ranges to build skills that stick. With over 3.5 million users, CMD+CTRL helps all software security stakeholders address the risk of today’s tech stacks – flawed design, defenseless code, expanded attack surface, and misconfigured deployments. For more information, visit https://www.securityinnovation.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

