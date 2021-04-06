Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SOTIO to Present Preclinical Results Describing SOT102 as Treatment of Solid Tumors at the American Association of Cancer Research Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- PRAGUE, Czech Republic, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOTIO, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company owned by PPF Group, today announced the presentation of a virtual poster at the 2021 American Association of Cancer Research Annual Meeting. The presentation focuses on preclinical data describing SOT102 which is intended for the treatment of CLDN18.2-expressing solid tumors.

SOT102 (earlier SO-N102) is a CLDN18.2 targeting antibody-drug conjugate based on a novel proprietary, highly-specific monoclonal antibody conjugated to a potent cytotoxic drug molecule exhibiting strong anti-tumor activity. SOT102 was studied in models of various CLDN18.2-positive solid tumors, mainly of gastric and pancreatic origin.

Poster Presentation details:

Title: SOT102, a novel CLDN18.2-targeting antibody-drug conjugate with strong anti-tumor effect in various solid tumors expressing low target levels

Poster Number: 1204

Session: PO.ET01.05 - New Targets

Presenting Author: Lenka Kyrych Sadilkova, Ph.D.

Date/ Time: Saturday, April 10, 2021 from 8:30 AM - 11:59 PM EST

Conference Registration Link: https://myaacr.aacr.org/LiveEventsList?ac__id=a4j1I000000Yd1r

A copy of the presentation materials can be accessed on the SOTIO website once the presentation concludes.

Company contact: Media contact:
   
Richard Kapsa Kirsten Frazer, Ph.D.
Head of Communication LifeSci Communications
T: (+420) 224 174 448 T: +1 646-863-0222
M: (+420) 603 280 971 kfrazer@lifescicomms.com
kapsa@sotio.com  
   

About SOTIO

SOTIO is shaping the future of cancer immunotherapies by translating compelling science into patient benefit. SOTIO’s robust clinical pipeline includes a differentiated superagonist of the attractive immuno-oncology target IL-15, a platform to streamline personalized active immune cell therapies, CAR T platform and a new generation of potent and stable antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). SOTIO is a member of the PPF Group. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.sotio.com.

SOTIO is a registered trademark of SOTIO a.s. in selected countries.


