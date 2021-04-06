Fogo de Chão Opens First Westchester County Location in White Plains

Leading Brazilian Steakhouse Debuts Third Location in New York Metro Area

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., April 06, 2021 -- Fogo de Chão, the internationally-renowned steakhouse that allows guests to discover what's next at every turn, opens its newest location in White Plains on Tuesday, April 6.



Located on Main Street just blocks from the Galleria and the Ritz Carlton Residences, the new restaurant features an expansive dining room with 20-foot ceilings and an impressive double-sided wine display as part of the grand entrance. An open kitchen allows visitors to watch Fogo’s Brazilian-trained gaucho chefs practice the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco while dining. In addition to a 16-foot, white Carrara Marble Market table and stylish bar space furnished with lounge seating and contemporary Brazilian design, two elegant private dining spaces add to an elevated guest experience. Detailed murals across the ceiling and historic architecture throughout the interior and exterior add to the restaurant’s warm, inviting aesthetic.

“Fogo’s footprint continues to grow around the world, and I’m excited that we now have the opportunity to invite Westchester residents to experience true Brazilian hospitality as we open our newest restaurant,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. “We invite everyone in Westchester County and beyond to discover authentic Brazilian traditions at Fogo.”

Fire-roasted meats are the anchor of Fogo’s menu and include guest favorites such as Bone-in Ribeye, Lamb Chops and the house specialty, Picanha. The new restaurant will also offer a range of menu selections and prices to fit guests’ needs for lunch and dinner, including:

Full Churrasco Experience – The signature prix fixe menu selection includes all premium and classic cuts, plus the fresh and seasonal Market Table & Feijoada Bar as well as authentic Brazilian side dishes.

– The signature prix fixe menu selection includes all premium and classic cuts, plus the fresh and seasonal Market Table & Feijoada Bar as well as authentic Brazilian side dishes. Indulgent Cuts – Guests can enhance their experience with a 20 oz. Wagyu New York Strip that is carved tableside on a Himalayan salt block to complement the cut’s intense marbling and buttery texture. A decadent, dry-aged 32 oz. long bone Tomahawk Ribeye or 24 oz. Wagyu Ribeye are also available to order for the table.

In addition to these nightly dinner options, the menu also includes:

Weekday Lunch – Starting at $15 and includes the seasonal Market Table & Feijoada, plus family-style service of Brazilian side dishes. Guests may choose to add a single cut of fire-roasted meat for an additional $6-9 or have the Full Churrasco Experience.

– Starting at $15 and includes the seasonal Market Table & Feijoada, plus family-style service of Brazilian side dishes. Guests may choose to add a single cut of fire-roasted meat for an additional $6-9 or have the Full Churrasco Experience. Weekend Brazilian Brunch – Includes the Full Churrasco Experience combined with Brazilian-inspired brunch items like Braised Beef Rib Hash along with made-to-order waffle and omelet stations.

– Includes the Full Churrasco Experience combined with Brazilian-inspired brunch items like Braised Beef Rib Hash along with made-to-order waffle and omelet stations. Everyday Cellar Selects – All South American bottles of wine are half price every day in the bar and dining room.

– All South American bottles of wine are half price every day in the bar and dining room. Bar Fogo – An all-day happy hour includes $4 Brazilian beers, $6 South American wines and $8 Brazilian-inspired craft cocktails in the bar and main dining room every day of the week. The White Plains bar offers an elevated experience with a contemporary bar, lounge seating and dedicated bar staff designed to allow each guest to both linger and discover something new with each visit. Guests can enjoy small plates like Braised Beef Rib Sliders, Churrasco meat boards or the house-ground Picanha Burger for $8.

An all-day happy hour includes $4 Brazilian beers, $6 South American wines and $8 Brazilian-inspired craft cocktails in the bar and main dining room every day of the week. The White Plains bar offers an elevated experience with a contemporary bar, lounge seating and dedicated bar staff designed to allow each guest to both linger and discover something new with each visit. Guests can enjoy small plates like Braised Beef Rib Sliders, Churrasco meat boards or the house-ground Picanha Burger for $8. Seafood – Brazilian-inspired seafood options are available a-la-carte, including shrimp and lobster appetizers, mango Chilean sea bass and a Seafood Tower.

– Brazilian-inspired seafood options are available a-la-carte, including shrimp and lobster appetizers, mango Chilean sea bass and a Seafood Tower. Fogo To-Go & Catering – Bring the Fogo experience home with individual churrasco entrees, a-la-carte offerings, catered buffets and ready-to-eat or ready-to-grill options from the Butcher Shop. All are available for contactless delivery or pick up.

– Bring the Fogo experience home with individual churrasco entrees, a-la-carte offerings, catered buffets and ready-to-eat or ready-to-grill options from the Butcher Shop. All are available for contactless delivery or pick up. Group and Private Dining – Whether celebrating a special birthday or hosting a corporate meeting, the White Plains location has a dedicated sales manager and offers customizable menus, beautiful private and semi-private dining spaces and complimentary A/V equipment.



A dining experience for all ages, children six and under enjoy complimentary dining at Fogo White Plains and ages seven – 12 dine at half price for the Full Churrasco Experience. Additionally, Fogo has implemented 12 Safety Promises, which include enhanced sanitation protocols and additional safety measures, to protect the health and well-being of guests and team members alike.

For more information, please visit https://fogodechao.com/location/white-plains/ or call 914-697-8600.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally-renowned steakhouse that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more – guests are served simply-seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also indulge in dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts, seafood a la carte, all-day happy hour featuring signature cocktails, and an award-winning South American wine list, as well as smaller, sharable plates in Bar Fogo. Fogo offers differentiated menus for all dayparts including lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering and contactless takeout and delivery options.

Fogo has 56 locations across the globe, including 44 in the United States, six in Brazil, four in Mexico and two in the Middle East. Four additional U.S. locations, plus franchised restaurants in Mexico, are currently under development, including a flagship experience in Coral Gables, Fla., that will feature a Next Level cigar lounge and the Butchery market.

For more information, visit Fogo.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact:

FogoPR@icrinc.com

