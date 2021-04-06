NASDAQ: RICK Investor Notice: Update in Lawsuit against RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO , April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK).



Investors, who purchased shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK) in February 2018 or earlier and continue to hold NASDAQ: RICK shares, have certain options



On May 31, 2019, a lawsuit was filed against RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. over alleged Securities Laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company engaged in numerous transactions with the CEO, including lending him significant sums of money, that these practices were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny of the Company, that, as a result of investigations into the Company’s governance, the Company would be unable to timely file its financial statements, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



On February 24, 2020, an amended complaint was filed and on April 24, 2020, the defendants filed their motion to dismiss the amended complaint.



CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108



The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.