Blue Water Development Joins Jellystone Park Franchise System

/EIN News/ -- Family camping and glamping chain opening two new resorts in 2021



Many parks undergoing expansion as family camping boom continues

CINCINNATI, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Water Development, which owns or operates campgrounds, hotels and attractions from Florida to Maine, has acquired the Delaware Beaches Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort. Located in Lincoln, Delaware, it is the company’s first Jellystone Park franchise. The Blue Water Development portfolio includes other well-known brands such as Holiday Inn Express, Fairfield Inn & Suites, and Comfort Inn & Suites. It also owns a waterpark.

Jellystone Park is famous for providing families with attractions such as pools, water slides and splashgrounds, activities including jumping pillows, wagon rides and foam parties, and interactions with Yogi Bear costumed characters. Guests choose from a variety of camping and glamping accommodations at more than 75 locations in the U.S. and Canada.

“Jellystone Park is a family friendly brand that, just like Blue Water, focuses on delivering the best experience possible to each and every guest, each and every time,” said Blue Water CEO Todd Burbage. “Jellystone’s brand and this campground are a perfect addition to our Blue Water family, and we’re excited to build on the decade-long legacy of the park’s previous owners. We look forward to elevating the park with new amenities, more fun activities, and a unique service culture that will help guests make priceless memories that last a lifetime.”

The Delaware Beaches Jellystone Park opened for the camping season April 1. A new splashpad and waterslides, revamped playground, batting cage, upgraded Wi-Fi, revamped playground, expanded camp store and updated RV sites are among the enhancements being made.

“Blue Water Development has an outstanding reputation for delivering excellent hospitality and has a deep understanding of the family vacation market,” said Jim Westover, vice president of Product Development & Sales. “We are thrilled to have Blue Water join the Jellystone Park system, and I am sure guests will appreciate the improvements it is making to the Delaware Beaches park.”

Jellystone Park also is welcoming three new resorts this year, as current franchisees add locations to their portfolios:

Carver, Massachusetts (Cape Cod) – Northgate Resorts has converted its Cranberry Acres campground to a Jellystone Park.

Monroe City, Missouri (Mark Twain Lake) – The Jenkins Organization has rebranded its park near Hannibal.

In addition to new locations, many franchisees are expanding their resorts and making significant improvements, ranging from new water attractions, jumping pillows and virtual reality rooms to restaurants and dog parks. More premium cabins and other glamping accommodations, as well as RV sites, are being added.

“We are seeing tremendous interest from real estate developers and hospitality companies looking to take advantage of the exploding family camping and entertainment market,” Westover said. “Converting an existing, non-branded campground into a Jellystone Park allows them to take advantage of a well-known brand and our 50 years of experience in the outdoor industry.”

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts posted its 14th straight year of same-park sales in 2020. Advance 2021 bookings are up 200% over last year.

For more information:

www.jellystonefranchise.com

www.jellystonepark.com

Video tour: https://youtu.be/BbROgcoWYF0

Contact:

Ritter Communications, Brad Ritter

BRitter@bradritter.com

740.815.1892