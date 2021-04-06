Thermador Introduces All-New “Leap Into Luxury” Appliance Packages, Offering Exceptional Quality at an Irresistible Price

For the first time, Thermador delivers luxury kitchen appliance packages starting at just under $10,000.

Intentionally crafted packages are designed specifically for first-time homeowners, newlyweds, and those looking to replace existing appliances.

Packages are inclusive of all-new Freestanding Refrigeration and Masterpiece® Ovens with Professional Handles, as well as a variety of cooking, ventilation and dish care appliances from the Thermador Masterpiece® and Professional Collections for a new model of affordable luxury.

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thermador, the iconic American luxury home appliance brand, is introducing a new model of affordable luxury with its all-new Leap Into Luxury Appliance Packages. Boasting the craftsmanship and impeccable quality the brand is known for, the intentionally crafted packages from Thermador are meeting consumer demand and were designed specifically for first-time homeowners, newlyweds, and those looking to replace existing appliances at an exceptional value. Leap Into Luxury packages provide an entry-level price point to the Thermador collection, coupling exquisite design and unmatched value.

The packages were designed to allow for easy upgrades to any kitchen without the need to reconfigure cabinetry or layout. To fit an array of consumer needs, preferences and budgets, Leap Into Luxury offers nine package options at three price tiers starting at just under $10,000. Examples of each package tier offerings include:

Tier One Leap Into Luxury Package, $9,897:

ALL-NEW 72-Inch Freestanding Refrigeration

ALL-NEW 30-Inch Masterpiece® Single Wall Oven with Professional Handles

36-Inch Masterpiece® Gas Cooktop

24-Inch Emerald® Dishwasher

36-Inch Masterpiece® Pyramid Chimney Wall Hood



Tier Two Leap Into Luxury Package, $11,397:

ALL-NEW 72-Inch Freestanding Refrigeration

ALL-NEW 30-Inch Masterpiece® Double Wall Oven with Professional Handles

36-Inch Masterpiece® Gas Cooktop

24-Inch Emerald® Dishwasher

36-Inch Masterpiece® Pyramid Chimney Wall Hood



Tier Three Leap Into Luxury Package, $13,197:

ALL-NEW 72-Inch Freestanding Refrigeration

ALL-NEW 30-Inch Masterpiece® Double Wall Oven with Professional Handles

36-Inch Masterpiece® Liberty® Induction Cooktop in Titanium Gray Frameless

24-Inch Emerald® Dishwasher

36-Inch Masterpiece® Pyramid Chimney Wall Hood



“As a brand that consistently remains at the forefront of innovation, Thermador has applied legendary design principles to further expand our versatile product offerings and provide customers with even more possibilities,” said Beatriz Sandoval, Director of Brand Marketing for Thermador. “Consumers are continuously looking for the best value matched with uncompromised quality and design, and with a growing demand for high-end appliances at an approachable price, Leap Into Luxury meets them where they are with a personalized selection that delivers on all elements.”

As part of the Leap Into Luxury offerings, Thermador introduces three all-new products.

All-New Masterpiece® Ovens:

The Masterpiece® Ovens with Professional Handles combine the sleek look of the Masterpiece® Collection with bold and functional professional handles. Boasting 4.6 cubic feet of cooking capacity, these luxury ovens are some of the largest in their class. No innovation was overlooked upon conception, including WiFi-enabled smart capabilities powered by Home Connect™.

The 30-Inch Masterpiece® Single Oven with Professional Handles includes the following features:

WiFi smart appliance capabilities include personalized control, notifications & remote diagnostics via the Home Connect™ app

Exclusive self-clean mode cleans interior walls and rack supports in as little as 2 hours

SoftClose® hinges prevent slamming and ensure ultra-smooth closing

1 Telescopic Rack

Child safety lock



The 30-Inch Masterpiece® Double Oven with Professional Handles includes the following features:

Exclusive self-clean mode cleans interior walls and rack supports in as little as 2 hours

True Convection offers precise airflow for cooking on multiple levels

WiFi smart appliance capabilities include personalized control, notifications & remote diagnostics via Home Connect™ app

SoftClose® hinges prevent slamming and ensure ultra-smooth closing

1 Telescopic Rack



Freestanding Refrigeration:

The first-ever 72-Inch Freestanding Refrigeration from Thermador is complete with Dual Evaporator and Dual Compressor Thermador technology. The new product offers the same quality expected from a luxury built-in refrigerator, without the need to adjust cabinetry.

The 72-Inch Freestanding Refrigeration with Bottom Freezer offers the following features:

Built-in look exterior design

Dual evaporator/dual compressor

Illuminated back wall

Temperature and humidity

Freshness drawers

Stainless Steel ThermaFresh mats

Internal Water

Diamond Ice

Home Connect™

Full extension metal rails

For more information about the all-new Leap Into Luxury Appliance Packages, please visit the Thermador website.

Media Contact:

Allison Field

Allison.Field@FinnPartners.com

About Thermador

Since 1916, Thermador has introduced innovative breakthroughs – from the world’s first wall ovens and gas cooktops with the patented Star® Burner, to the Freedom® Induction Cooktop, the first full-surface induction appliance, as well as the Freedom® Collection, the first modular built-in fresh food, freezer and wine preservation columns. New Thermador products span two completely redesigned collections: Masterpiece® and Professional. These collections establish a true connection with consumers through the exclusive Thermador Connected Experience by Home Connect™. The Thermador Connected Experience provides access to personalized content, unique partnerships and customized product guidance. Thermador is part of BSH Home Appliances Corporation, a fully owned subsidiary of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe and one of the leading companies in the industry worldwide. For more information, visit www.thermador.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at: www.facebook.com/thermador, @Thermador and @ThermadorHome, respectively.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c8f6ca4-13f9-49f9-a526-435bf8da79e9