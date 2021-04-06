Thryv Named G2 Leader in 14 Categories for Spring 2021

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the provider of Thryv® software, the end-to-end customer experience platform built for growing small business, has been named a leader in multiple categories in the newly released G2 Spring 2021 Reports. G2 is an online tech marketplace where technology users can discover and review technology and make informed decisions when purchasing software.

Thryv earned 14 G2 Leader awards, breaking last quarter’s record for most honors in a single quarter. The Leader distinction is G2’s highest level award, followed by the High Performers, Contenders, and Niche player levels. Thryv was named a Leader for Small Business for the sixth quarter in a row, and an overall Leader among competitors across all categories.

For the Spring quarter, G2 named Thryv the No. 3 payment gateway choice among small businesses, narrowly behind No. 2 Apple Pay. PayPal leads the category.

“This is remarkable progress for Thryv and our payment processing service, ThryvPay, which we launched in late 2020,” said Ryan Cantor, Thryv’s VP of Product and Marketing. “We designed ThryvPay specifically for service-based businesses, and it’s clearly resonating that they needed a payments option tailored for them. We are delighted to see how ThryvPay and all of the other flexible payment features inside Thryv are meeting the needs of small business owners nationwide.”

In addition to payments, Thryv provides a multitude of functionality in its platform, such as a newly enhanced and verticalized CRM, marketing automation, online scheduling, relationship management and more. Leading in these categories within G2 has once again earned Thryv’s place as a Momentum Leader for the third quarter in a row.

Thryv added two new G2 Leader categories this quarter: Easiest to Use for Small Business and Best Support for Small Business. Reviewers repeatedly mentioned how these two areas set Thryv apart.

“Thryv has catapulted my business to a wider audience. It's made on-the-go invoicing and receiving payments a snap, and the entire team has been absolutely delightful to work with,” said verified Thryv user and G2 reviewer, Gina Surrette, who owns GMS Inspection Services. “They walk me through the things I don't understand and help set me up for success across the board.

“I truly can't say enough about every person I have interacted with so far!”

Additional G2 Spring Report 2021 Leadership Awards for Thryv include:

Thryv was named a Leader for Overall Best Support for the second quarter in a row, and Best Support for Small Business for the first time.

G2 named Thryv Overall Best Estimated ROI for a second quarter in a row.

Thryv had the Highest User Adoption for Small Business for the third quarter in a row.

Thryv was a Leader in Overall Highest User Adoption for the second time.

Thryv Small Business users were Most Likely to Recommend Thryv for the third quarter in a row.

Thryv’s users Overall were Most Likely to Recommend.

For the fourth straight quarter, users said Thryv had the Easiest Set-up among Small Businesses and Overall.

Also for the fourth quarter in a row, Small Business users recognized that Thryv had the Easiest to Administer Software.

And new this quarter, Small Business users said Thryv is the Easiest to Use.

“Because the G2 awards are solely determined by the reviews, sentiment and commentary from verified users, we consider these to be our highest honors of the year,” Cantor says. “We realize small business owners are busy and not always familiar with using software. This is why we provide free, unlimited support to get them up-to-speed quickly, so they can optimize the software and successfully manage their business. This is a game changer for Thryv and throughout the industry. And clearly, it shows.”

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. owns the easy-to-use Thryv® end-to-end customer experience software built for growing small to medium sized businesses (SMBs) that helps over 40,000 SaaS clients with the daily demands of running a business. With Thryv®, SMBs can get the job, manage the job and get credit. Thryv’s award-winning platform provides modernized business functions, allowing SMBs to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and generate reviews. These functions include building a digital customer database, automated marketing through email and text, updating business listings across the internet, scheduling online appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices, and processing payments.

Thryv supports franchise operators and multi-location business owners with Hub by Thryv™, a software console that enables businesses managers to oversee their operations using the Thryv® software.

Thryv also connects local businesses to consumer services through our search, display and social media management products, our print directories featuring The Real Yellow Pages® tagline, and our local search portals, which operate under the DexKnows.com®, Superpages.com® and Yellowpages.com URLs and reach some 35 million monthly visitors. For more information about the company, visit thryv.com.

Thryv delivers business services to more than 400,000 SMBs worldwide that enable these SMBs to compete and win in today’s economy.

On March 1, 2021, Thryv announced it closed the acquisition of Sensis, Australia’s leading digital, marketing and directory services provider, which helps Australians connect and engage through its leading platforms, digital consumer businesses (Yellow, White Pages, True Local and Whereis), search engine marketing and optimization services, website products, social, data and mapping solutions, and through its digital agency Found. Sensis is also Australia’s largest print directory publisher including the Yellow and White Pages.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Sensis has a sales presence in all states and territories across Australia.

Media Contact:

Paige Blankenship

Thryv, Inc.

972.453.3012

paige.blankenship@thryv.com

Investor Contacts:

Cameron Lessard

Thryv, Inc.

214.773.7022

cameron.lessard@thryv.com

KJ Christopher

Thryv, Inc.

972.453.7068

kj.christopher@thryv.com

