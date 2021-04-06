AAFMAA and Team Red, White & Blue Announce Joint Commitment to Promote Financial Fitness Among Veterans

/EIN News/ -- FT. MYER, Va., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Armed Forces Mutual Aid Association (AAFMAA), the nation’s longest-standing not-for-profit financial solutions provider for the military community, and Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB), today announced a joint effort to promote holistic wellness among U.S. military Veterans by bridging the gaps between physical, emotional and financial fitness. AAFMAA will offer Team RWB’s 217,000 registered members direct, guided access to financial professionals and trusted financial educational resources.



Team RWB is a nonprofit organization forging America’s leading health and wellness community for veterans. With this new partnership, Team RWB members will be connected with a dedicated AAFMAA financial fitness coach with whom they can discuss lifestyle and financial goals and be granted access to customized solutions available exclusively to Veterans. Many AAFMAA coaches are military-connected and well-positioned to provide Team RWB members with the tools, guidance and confidence they need to chart a path toward financial readiness and independence that best suits their needs.

“At AAFMAA, we understand that financial fitness is crucial to servicemembers’ and Veterans’ overall well-being, so we’re thrilled with the opportunity to reach the Team RWB members through this partnership,” said Jerry Quinn, COO and Secretary of AAFMAA. “For us, it’s about more than educating Team RWB Eagles about beneficial financial solutions, it’s about encouraging them to build their financial health the same way they build physical fitness — by making small investments in themselves consistently over time.”

“We’re honored to be working with AAFMAA. Their long history of supporting servicemembers, Veterans, and their families makes them one of the military community’s most trusted organizations,” said Mike Erwin, Executive Director of Team RWB. “Empowering and enriching the lives of Veterans is at the core of everything we do. We’re proud to be able to offer our diverse and growing membership engagement opportunities, fulfilling social events and now, access to personal financial solutions through AAFMAA, positioning them for long-term success.”

Currently, there are 3.5 million post-9/11 Veterans living in the U.S. and, as a group, they are more diverse than their predecessors. Reports indicate that 17 percent of post-9/11 Veterans are women, 15.3 percent are black, and 12.1 percent are Hispanic. On average, they are also younger, with 47.6 percent under the age of 35 . Post-service, many of these Veterans are prioritizing discussions of mental health, self-actualization and overall wellness in an effort to break down past stigmas around these topics.

With this shifting landscape and increased focus on Veterans’ holistic well-being, AAFMAA and Team RWB recognize that physical fitness, mental health and financial readiness are crucial pillars throughout all stages of life. Working together, AAFMAA and Team RWB are creating a shared commitment to providing Veterans with the tools and support systems they need to take action to improve their overall health and lifestyle.

About AAFMAA

The American Armed Forces Mutual Aid Association (AAFMAA) is the longest-standing not-for-profit financial solutions provider that empowers the military community with affordable financial solutions — including always-affordable life insurance, expert investment management, and customized residential mortgages. Follow the organization on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

About Team RWB

Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB), a nonprofit organization founded in 2010, is forging America’s leading health and wellness community for military veterans, families, and their supporters. With Team RWB, all veterans have the opportunity to reclaim what was most precious about their military service: an unwavering sense of belonging born of challenges that show us what we are capable of. For more information, visit teamrwb.org .