Onit Appoints Brad Rogers as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Growth

Industry Veteran Joins with More Than 25 Years of Transformation, Strategic Planning and Legal Operations Leadership Experience

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onit, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise workflow and artificial intelligence platforms and solutions, including enterprise legal management, contract lifecycle management and business process automation, today announced that it has appointed Brad Rogers as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Growth.

Rogers has more than two decades of transformation leadership experience in organizations including Bank of America, GE and JPMorgan Chase. He previously served as Chief Operations Officer and Chief of Staff for Advocacy and Oversight at a Fortune 100 global financial services company with more than $1 trillion in assets under management and 14,000 employees globally. While there, he had a leadership role in building legal operations capabilities designed to drive productivity and cost reductions.

At Onit, Rogers will focus on developing, executing and sustaining corporate strategic initiatives that advance its aggressive growth trajectory and innovation.

“Brad is a respected thought leader in our industry and has developed a stellar track record of accomplishments in digital and legal operations transformations. He also has in-depth knowledge of Onit platforms and products, as he has used our technology for years to execute his vision. I enjoyed working with him as a customer and look forward to his contributions to our strategic endeavors,” commented Eric M. Elfman, CEO and founder of Onit.

“When I first heard about this opportunity at Onit, I was intrigued. I’m a believer in its technology, people and potential. General counsel and their corporate legal departments are striving to gain more efficiency and increase collaboration across enterprises as a whole. Business process automation and intelligence platforms provide a foundation for unlimited technological advancements. I’m excited to join the team to help further the company’s innovation and growth,” said Rogers.

Rogers holds an MBA in competitive strategy and quantitative methods, a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and a Master Black Belt in Six Sigma Quality and Change Management.

About Onit
Onit is a global leader of enterprise workflow solutions for legal, compliance, sales, IT, HR and finance departments. Our solutions transform best practices into smarter workflows, better processes and operational efficiencies. With a focus on enterprise legal management, matter management, spend management, contract management and legal holds, we operate globally and help transform how Fortune 500 companies and billion-dollar legal departments bridge the gap between systems of record and systems of engagement. We help customers find gains in efficiency, reduce costs and automate transactions faster. For more information, visit www.onit.com or call 1-800-281-1330.

