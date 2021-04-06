G&B joins IZEA Talent Partner Program

Top-tier, robust roster of talent now available across IZEA platforms

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, California & Orlando, Florida, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), today welcomed talent management firm, G&B Digital Management, to the company’s newly-established Talent Partner Program.

G&B Digital Management is a minority-owned, top-tier representation firm that specializes in guiding digital content creators in the fashion, lifestyle, travel, food, sports and entertainment sectors. The company seeks to reinvent the talent management experience with integrity, transparency, and a human touch. With a collaborative, solution-focused approach, the firm has built a reputation for providing unparalleled service to creators and brand/agency partners, working together to achieve enviable results.

“Influencer Marketing has evolved from Influencers sharing images on their social feeds to an expression of self and a vessel for larger social impact,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “As an official Talent Partner, G&B will work closely with IZEA to bring their unique set of influencers to the IZEA suite of offerings while driving meaningful conversations about an ever-diversifying Creator Economy.”

“We’re excited to align with IZEA in being ‘Diverse Since Day One’ - a shared value between our companies to normalize equality, bolstering opportunities for all digital creators”, states founder Kyle Hjelmeseth. “This partnership will allow us to work together to expand the idea of what influencers mean in society, building a positive relationship among consumers, brands, and talent both on and offline.”

Like G&B, invited members to IZEA’s Talent Partner Program, receive enhanced opportunities for sponsorship deal flow through direct collaboration with IZEA’s consultative Managed Service unit, preferred talent inclusion in both the IZEAx and Shake creator networks, first-look availability into IZEA’s proprietary research initiatives, and exclusive briefing sessions. Selected partners and their signed talent will also participate in select co-marketing, press exposure, and future signature events.

IZEA plans to formally welcome additional partners in subsequent announcements. Details pertaining to those members will be made public through newswire, online press center, and companies’ social media channels.

To request an invitation to join IZEA as a Talent Partner, please visit: https://izea.com/partners/talent/



# # #



