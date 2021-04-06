National Mask Donation Program Kicks Off With Kids Matter International

Charitable program is seeking corporate donors to drive assistance to schools, 501(c)(3) organizations, and local communities, helping to close the gap in a flawed public health supply chain.

/EIN News/ -- FT. WORTH, Texas, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecurCapital , BIG Logistics , Maximedi , Health Professional Resources (HPR) and Kids Matter International today announced the launch of their national mask donation program. With millions of medical grade masks available for immediate shipment from Dallas, the program will rapidly deploy high-quality masks to schools, local organizations and communities in need that lack access to a consistent and secure personal protective equipment (PPE) supply chain. The program’s powerhouse team representing veterans of the finance, logistics and healthcare distribution industries is seeking corporate donors to purchase masks on behalf of schools, local communities and 501(c)(3) organizations in need.



“The prevalence of fraud in the PPE marketplace and inadequate supply of high-quality, medical grade masks in our local communities inspired us to create this program,” said Steve Russell, CEO of SecurCapital. “Our masks meet U.S. quality and regulation standards and our adjustable adult mask can be converted to fit a child, which allows us to provide medical grade protection for individuals of all ages.”

With ties to the Texas community through affiliate partners, Kids Matter International received the first round of medical grade masks to support its mission of enhancing and empowering the lives of children who are growing up in poverty. Managed by SecurCapital’s SecurFoundation with distribution through HPR and fulfillment from BIG Logistics, the program made its first donations to Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District (GCISD) in Texas on February 12 and 15. Cross Timbers Middle School (CTMS), Colleyville Heritage Middle School (CHMS), and Grapevine High School (GHS) all received high-quality, medical grade masks for their students.

“As a mother of three, my top priority is my children’s safety,” said Samantha Strain, CEO of HPR. “Our team couldn’t be prouder to answer the call to help schools in need and it is our hope that this program will serve as a call to action for donors across the nation to join us in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19. By donating masks through our program to 501(c)(3) organizations, including schools and communities throughout the nation, donors have the opportunity to make a real difference on a local and national scale.”

The team plans to expand its mask donation program with the support of corporate donors to help communities in need throughout the U.S. For corporate donors who are interested in being part of the program, donations can be placed through SecurCap where they will receive wholesale pricing through HPR and fulfillment through BIG Logistics’ Ft. Worth Center in Texas. For more information on the mask donation program, please email distribution@wearehpr.com.

About SecurCapital

SecurCapital and its subsidiaries are proven PPE suppliers, 3PL warehouse operators and lenders empowering logistics and small businesses. The company was founded in 2017 headquartered in Los Angeles, CA and is operated by PPE, logistics, ‘cloud pioneers’ and financial services veterans. SecurCapital offers a broad range of PPE to wholesalers, distributors, and consumers. The company provides privately owned small and mid-sized businesses, start-up companies access to working capital, term loans and mission-critical end-to-end supply chain services. For more information, please visit http://www.securcapital.com.

About B.I.G. Logistics

In 2016 a group of financial, technology and logistics industry professionals with aggressive growth plans and strong financial backing, acquired a 25-year-old company KFS, Inc. and rebranded it as BIG Logistics, LLC. The firm currently has three state of the art facilities in Texas: Alliance Fort Worth (AFW), Dallas Fort Worth (DFW), and El Paso (ELP). We have a field office located in Houston (IAH), and in the process of forming a new field office in Huntsville, AL (HSV). We offer configurable racking and 375,000 square feet of warehouse. We can handle all your warehouse and distribution needs. We also employ our purchasing power and the latest technology, to offer you the lowest rates and high-class service and expanding your visibility into your supply chain. Our plan is for aggressive value growth by offering services that our customers need today and envision them wanting in the future. These beliefs, along with our proven international and domestic supply chain management, uniquely positions us to be equal partners with our customers and vendors. We are aggressively on the journey of digital transformation to our End to End (E2E) service offerings. For more information, please visit www.biglogistics.com .

About MaxiMedi

MaxiMedi Limited is a subsidiary of the UK incorporation Maxi MLM Holdings Limited. MaxiMedi was one of the few companies which efficiently and reliably sourced high-quality PPE goods for the UK Government during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Having established themselves as a supplier of quality goods (over 1 billions units provided to date without a single return) MaxiMedi has become a trusted global partner for PPE distribution. MaxiMedi is currently the largest PPE supplier in the United Kingdom, supplying distinguished and well known brands throughout the world. For more information, please visit www.maximedi.co.uk .

About Health Professional Resources

Health Professional Resources (HPR) is a U.S. based supplier of high-quality, medical grade disposable medical goods, personal protective equipment (PPE), and infection control products and services. A female- and veteran-owned company that has been serving the healthcare industry since 1996, HPR leverages best-in-class global and domestic manufacturing partners to ensure consistent sourcing, procurement, and fulfillment of high-quality goods that are compliant with international and FDA regulations. Collectively, HPR’s leadership team represents decades of experience in the industry, and it has become the trusted healthcare supply partner of choice for some of the world’s most recognizable brands. For more information, please visit http://www.wearehpr.com.

About Kids Matter International

Kids Matter International is passionate about helping children who live in poverty by providing basic needs, such as new clothing and shoes, books and backpacks. We believe that each child is precious and should be treated with dignity and respect and given hope for a better future. For more information about Kids Matter International, visit www.kidsmatterinternational.org .

Contact:

Paige Schultz

pschultz@wearecsg.com