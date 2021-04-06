Scapa Healthcare Boosts Manufacturing Capabilities at its Hydrocolloid Technology Center in Orangeburg, New York

Continuing to Support Medical-Grade Hydrocolloid Adhesive Technology Demand for Advanced Wound Care, Ostomy, Consumer, and Medical Device Fixation Markets

/EIN News/ -- WINDSOR, Conn., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scapa Healthcare, the trusted strategic partner of choice for the world’s leading companies in advanced wound care, consumer wellness and medical device & fixation, today announced new enhancements at its Hydrocolloid Technology Center in Orangeburg, New York. The company continues to make significant investments to meet growing customer demands for premium medical-grade hydrocolloid adhesive technologies globally. This includes new automated and visual systems for ostomy and consumer products as well as enhancements to high-speed finished packaging, R&D capabilities, unique device identifier (UDI) systems for medical devices, and forecasting & supply chain management tools.



The Scapa Healthcare Hydrocolloid Technology Center specializes in designing, developing, and manufacturing proprietary hydrocolloid formulations for skin friendly fixation applications including advanced wound dressings, negative pressure wound therapy drapes, first aid and foot care consumer bandages, face and beauty aids, ostomy accessories and custom wearable medical fixation and diagnostic devices. The facility also offers market-ready products for private label as well as custom solutions based on customer needs.

The site features a Class 8 Clean Room environment and is ISO 13485 and cGMP certified, FDA registered for medical device manufacturing and holds a Japanese Certification as a Foreign Medical Device Manufacturer (J-PAL Japan PMDA).

“We are thrilled to announce another significant investment at one of our key technology centers,” said John Petreanu, president of Scapa Healthcare. “Hydrocolloid technology has been experiencing tremendous growth as new and innovative applications are uncovered for skin care and medical device markets. We look forward to continue supporting our customers with this technology, offering the expertise and capabilities needed to provide optimal solutions leveraging our 30 plus years of experience in hydrocolloid development.”

Learn more about Scapa Healthcare’s Orangeburg capabilities and services here.

About Scapa Healthcare

Scapa Healthcare is the trusted strategic partner of choice for the world’s leading companies in advanced wound care, consumer wellness and medical device & fixation. Our strategy is to partner with market leaders to develop and manufacture innovative skin friendly medical device fixation and topical solutions. Through pursuing these partnerships, Scapa now provides integrated services to the top global MedTech companies. Our state-of-the-art facilities enable Scapa Healthcare to offer customers the whole spectrum of production services from inception through to market delivery. For more information visit: scapahealthcare.com or email healthcare@scapa.com





