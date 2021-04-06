Sodexo Selected to Provide Nutrition and Environmental Services for Miami Jewish Health

/EIN News/ -- Miami, FL, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo, a leader in food services and facilities management, announced today a partnership with Miami Jewish Health, a 26-acre senior living community in the heart of South Florida. Through this partnership, which is set for five years, Sodexo will maintain Miami Jewish Health’s dedication to caring with empathy, while elevating senior dining, optimizing environmental services, and ensuring resident comfort with full housekeeping services.



“We’re excited about this new partnership with Miami Jewish Health,” said Zeta Smith, CEO, Seniors, Sodexo North America. “Not only are we able to provide a wide range of services to Miami Jewish Health, but we’re able to continue enhancing the Quality of Life for more senior residents.”



Sodexo offers expertise in dietetic support and dining assistance with programs specifically designed to meet the needs of the senior community. Residents of Miami Jewish Health will particularly benefit from Sodexo’s expertise in kosher dining. Sodexo also offers proprietary health and well-being programs to certify community safety and ensure infection control.



“The partnership between Sodexo and Miami Jewish Health is a natural fit,” said Ken Arnold, Sodexo District Manager. “Miami Jewish Heath is a pioneer organization committed to empathy and that directly aligns with Sodexo Seniors’ essential pillars to care, to optimize, and to evolve. We’re here to elevate the experience of residents.”



