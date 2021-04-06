Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Otonomy to Present at the Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomy, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, today announced its participation in the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference. David A. Weber, Ph.D., president and CEO of Otonomy, will present a company overview on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT).

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available through the Events page of the company's website (www.otonomy.com). An archived webcast of the presentation will also be available on the same web page shortly after the live event.

About Otonomy

Otonomy is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology. The company pioneered the application of drug delivery technology to the ear in order to develop products that achieve sustained drug exposure from a single local administration. This approach is covered by a broad patent estate and is being utilized to develop a pipeline of products addressing important unmet medical needs with a focus on hearing loss and tinnitus. For additional information please visit www.otonomy.com.

Contacts:

Media Inquiries
Spectrum Science
Chloé-Anne Ramsey
Vice President
404.865.3601
cramsey@spectrumscience.com

Investor Inquiries
Westwicke ICR
Robert H. Uhl
Managing Director
858.356.5932
robert.uhl@westwicke.com









