MIKE MCDERMOTT, UK BOARD MEMBER AND TRUSTEE, AWARDED DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE

COLUMBUS, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute , a global non-profit focused on the advanced development of current and prospective board members, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance to Mike McDermott of Chesterfield, England.The Certificate in Risk Governance is awarded to those who have successfully completed an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and is taught by some of the world’s leading figures in risk governance. The program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents.“We are pleased to award this distinction to Mike as one of the first candidates to successfully complete our director development program,” said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of The DCRO Institute. “It demonstrates not only his commitment to high professional standards, but his breadth of understanding of risk governance in the context of board duties,” he continued.“This course provides a valuable resource for board members, especially those who do not have a background in risk governance,” said Mike McDermott. “It enables more considered debate at the board table, and more effective risk governance generally,” he continued.The Certificate in Risk Governance program, also known as The Board Members’ Course on Risk™ , is unique. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else. The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations are taking risk well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers fulfillment of that duty. Information about the Certificate in Risk Governance program is available for download.About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute teaches current and aspiring board members to govern their organization’s risk-taking, so they are more likely to achieve their goals. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

