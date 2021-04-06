Draft EFSA Strategy 2027 out for public consultation

EFSA has launched a public consultation on its draft Strategy 2027. EFSA welcomes input from all those interested in having a say on the strategic direction the Authority will take in the years ahead. The public consultation is open until 2 May.

Bernhard Url, EFSA’s Executive Director, said: “EFSA’s Strategy 2027 comes at an important moment for the Authority. With the recent application of the Transparency Regulation, and against the wider backdrop of the European Commission’s Green Deal and Farm to Fork Strategy, we must adapt and evolve as an organisation if we are to continue to serve as the cornerstone of food safety in the EU.

“The ambitious plans we set out in Strategy 2027 will guide us through this next exciting phase of our history.”

The draft strategy is built on five key values of excellence, independence, openness, accountability, and cooperation, and structured around three high-level strategic objectives. They focus on:

Delivering trustworthy scientific advice and communication of risks from farm to fork.

Ensuring preparedness for future risk analysis needs.

Empowering people and ensuring organisational agility.

The draft strategy is accompanied by a high-level implementation plan detailing the activities EFSA will carry out to achieve its strategic objectives. It was drawn up in close consultation with EFSA’s Management Board and the final document will be shaped by feedback from the public consultation.

EFSA is particularly keen to receive input from its institutional partners at national, European, and international level, and from its various stakeholders.

