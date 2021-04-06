Aurora Mobile Partners with US Online Retailer iHerb to Lead Development of AI-powered Cross-border E-commerce

/EIN News/ -- SHENZHEN, China, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with iHerb, LLC (“iHerb”), a leading e-commerce store for world-renowned brands of health and natural products. By leveraging the innovative strengths of both companies, Aurora Mobile will help iHerb explore new growth in digital commerce, facilitate smart operation analytics and jointly promote AI-powered cross-border e-commerce to new heights.



Established in 1996, iHerb is a widely popular e-commerce platform in the United States offering value-for-money and high-quality health and natural products to more than 150 countries and regions. Its broad product categories include more than 30,000 products from 1,200 top brands shipped directly from its GMP certified and state-of-the-art climate controlled distribution centers in the U.S. and Asia. In China, iHerb provides direct delivery through SF Express and ECMS x JD CERI. The on demand delivery process can be tracked securely and quickly, taking on average only 3 to 10 working days from the warehouses to customers.

In recent years, cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and the boom of the digital economy have accelerated digital upgrade and innovation in various sectors. Innovation is key in the highly competitive e-commerce space, and online platforms rely on tech-empowered transformation and enhanced productivity to unlock new opportunities. Through this partnership with iHerb, Aurora Mobile will provide its artificial intelligence-driven and machine learning-based analytics and smart operation expertise in digital commerce, to help iHerb enhance its sales and marketing models and deliver a more user-friendly customer journey and after-sales support. This cooperation demonstrates the industry-wide acclaim and trust that Aurora Mobile commands for its cutting-edge AI technology and analytics capabilities which can be applied in the cross-border e-commerce sector, and further cements the Company’s leadership in the market.

Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China and was listed on Nasdaq in July 2018. Recently, Aurora Mobile signed milestone agreements with a number of leading platforms in the finance, insurance, weather, internet tools, gaming, fresh food e-commerce, online education, telecom, new energy vehicle, community buying-group and local on-demand delivery sectors, including Ping An Bank, Data Center of China Life, Moji Weather, WiFi Master, Lilith Games, Missfresh, 17zuoye, Beijing Unicom, Dongfeng Motor, Nice Tuan, Dada Now and other well-known companies, to drive user growth, improve user experience and increase traffic value.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SaaS-model; its ability maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For general inquiry, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen

In China

Mr. Eric Yuan

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: eyuan@christensenir.com

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com