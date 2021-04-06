Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Armada Hoffler Properties Releases Second Annual Sustainability Report

/EIN News/ -- VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) announced it has issued its 2020 Sustainability Report.

The report highlights Armada Hoffler’s ongoing commitment to environmental, workplace health and safety, corporate social responsibility, corporate governance, and other sustainability matters over the course of 2020.

“We recognize the importance of sustainability to our investors, employees, tenants, and the communities in which we live and work,” said Louis Haddad, President and CEO of Armada Hoffler Properties. “Our focus continues to be on the long-term durability and transparency of our environmental, social, and governance practices.”

The Sustainability Committee’s 2020 Report can be accessed through the Sustainability page of the Company’s website, ArmadaHoffler.com/Sustainability.

About Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.
Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring and managing high-quality office, retail and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. We also provide general construction and development services to third-party clients, in addition to developing and building properties to be placed in our stabilized portfolio. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, Armada Hoffler has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information visit ArmadaHoffler.com.

Contact:
Michael P. O’Hara
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.
Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary
Email: MOHara@ArmadaHoffler.com
Phone: (757) 366-6684


Primary Logo

