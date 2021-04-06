Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Caledonia declares another increased quarterly dividend

/EIN News/ -- ST HELIER, Jersey, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or the “Company”)(NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has declared an increased quarterly dividend of 12 United States cents (US$0.12) on each of the Company's shares.



Highlights

Nine per cent increase from the previous quarterly dividend of 11 cents that was paid in January 2021

75 per cent cumulative increase from the level of 6.875 cents since October 2019

Fifth increase in the quarterly dividend since October 2019

Central Shaft brought into operation during the first quarter of 2021

Target production of 61,000 to 67,000 ounces of gold in 2021 and 80,000 ounces of gold per annum from 2022 1

Scheduled ramp up in production, a firm gold price and good cost control give the Board confidence that the business can sustain a higher level of dividend

Commenting on the announcement, Steve Curtis, Chief Executive Officer, said:

“We are pleased to announce an additional nine per cent increase in our quarterly dividend, the fifth increase in the past 18 months. This represents a cumulative 75 per cent rise in the dividend since the first increase in October 2019. The decision by the Board to increase the dividend reflects our continued confidence in the outlook for our business.

“As we reach the end of the six-year investment programme at Blanket Mine, the anticipated combination of rising production and declining capital investment gives us confidence to further increase the dividend payment in addition to providing funding for investment in new projects, including the exploration prospects at Glen Hume and Connemara North, as announced at the end of 2020.”

The relevant dates relating to the dividend are as follows:

Ex-dividend date: April 15, 2021

Record date: April 16, 2021

Payment date: April 30, 2021



Shareholders with a registered address in the UK will be paid in Sterling.

Caledonia's Dividend Policy

Caledonia's strategy to maximise shareholder value includes a quarterly dividend policy which the Board adopted in 2014. The Board will consider future increases in the dividend as appropriate in line with its prudent approach to risk management.

