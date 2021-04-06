Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Trespass

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21a401442

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton                              

STATION: St. Johnsbury                      

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: 04/05/2021 at 1200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Burke Mountain Resort, 2559 Mountain Road, Burke VT 05832

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: Nikita LaFerriere                                                

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/05/2021, Vermont State Police received a complaint

about trespassing at the above address. Further investigation revealed that

Nikita LaFerriere (34) was in violation of a no trespass order. LaFerriere was

located and issued a citation to appear before Caledonia County Superior Court

Criminal Division to answer to the charge of unlawful trespass.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/07/2021, 0800 hours          

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

