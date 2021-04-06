St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Trespass
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21a401442
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 04/05/2021 at 1200 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Burke Mountain Resort, 2559 Mountain Road, Burke VT 05832
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Nikita LaFerriere
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/05/2021, Vermont State Police received a complaint
about trespassing at the above address. Further investigation revealed that
Nikita LaFerriere (34) was in violation of a no trespass order. LaFerriere was
located and issued a citation to appear before Caledonia County Superior Court
Criminal Division to answer to the charge of unlawful trespass.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/07/2021, 0800 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.