Rutland Barracks/ Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B401255
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jonathan Hall
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 04/05/2021 at 0423 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hampton Inn, Rutland Town
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief
Larceny from a Motor Vehicle
ACCUSED: Tyler Bushey
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Castleton, VT
VICTIM: Henry Allen
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/05/2021, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a report of a vehicle break-in at the parking lot of the Hampton Inn in Rutland Town, VT. Upon arrival, Troopers observed a broken rear window on the truck and were advised by the victim of two missing packs of cigarettes. Through investigation and assistance from security cameras in the area, Troopers were able to identify the suspect as Tyler Bushey. Bushey was located a short time later and issued a citation to appear on June 14, 2021, for the violation of Unlawful Mischief and Larceny from a Motor Vehicle.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/14/2021, 1000 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.