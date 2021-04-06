Rutland Barracks/ Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B401255

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jonathan Hall

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 04/05/2021 at 0423 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hampton Inn, Rutland Town

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

Larceny from a Motor Vehicle

ACCUSED: Tyler Bushey

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Castleton, VT

VICTIM: Henry Allen

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/05/2021, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a report of a vehicle break-in at the parking lot of the Hampton Inn in Rutland Town, VT. Upon arrival, Troopers observed a broken rear window on the truck and were advised by the victim of two missing packs of cigarettes. Through investigation and assistance from security cameras in the area, Troopers were able to identify the suspect as Tyler Bushey. Bushey was located a short time later and issued a citation to appear on June 14, 2021, for the violation of Unlawful Mischief and Larceny from a Motor Vehicle.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/14/2021, 1000 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.