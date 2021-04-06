Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Rutland Barracks/ Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B401255

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jonathan Hall                             

STATION: Rutland Barracks                      

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 04/05/2021 at 0423 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hampton Inn, Rutland Town

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

                      Larceny from a Motor Vehicle

 

ACCUSED: Tyler Bushey                                               

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Castleton, VT

 

VICTIM: Henry Allen

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/05/2021, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a report of a vehicle break-in at the parking lot of the Hampton Inn in Rutland Town, VT. Upon arrival, Troopers observed a broken rear window on the truck and were advised by the victim of two missing packs of cigarettes. Through investigation and assistance from security cameras in the area, Troopers were able to identify the suspect as Tyler Bushey. Bushey was located a short time later and issued a citation to appear on June 14, 2021, for the violation of Unlawful Mischief and Larceny from a Motor Vehicle.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/14/2021, 1000 hours          

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

 

 

