Organ Transplant Procedures Are The Major Driver Of The Immunosuppressants Market

Immunosuppressants Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Immunosuppressants Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

The surge in organ transplant procedures such as kidney transplants and liver transplants due to the rise in incidences of organ failure is the major factor driving immunosuppressant market growth. According to the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), 39,718 organ transplants were performed in 2019 in the United States, and as of March 2020, there are more than 112,000 candidates on the U.S. national transplant waiting list, waiting for an organ transplant. According to the Global Liver Institute’s 2019 report, there are 13,192 liver patients in the U.S. waiting for a lifesaving transplant. The increasing number of cases of organ transplants and organ failure incidences in patients are, therefore, expected to drive the market growth.

The immunosuppressant market consists of sales of immunosuppressants or anti-rejection drugs generated by companies manufacturing immunosuppressant drugs. Immunosuppressants are medicinal substances that prevent or inhibit activity in the immune system. Immunosuppressive drugs are mainly used in organ transplantation procedures and also in the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, multiple sclerosis, and others.

The immunosuppressants market covered in this report is segmented by drug class into corticosteroids, monoclonal antibodies (MAbs), calcineurin inhibitors, mTOR inhibitors, anti-proliferative agents, others. The immunosuppressant market is also segmented by indication into organ transplantation, autoimmune disorders, non-autoimmune inflammatory diseases and by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies.

Read More On The Global Immunosuppressants Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/immunosuppressants-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

The global immunosuppressants market is expected to grow from $15.04 billion in 2020 to $16.5 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The immunosuppressant market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The immunosuppressant drugs market size is expected to reach $25.33 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11%.

Major players in the immunosuppressant market are Astellas Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Mylan Laboratories Inc, Pfizer, Novartis, Novartis AG, and Sanofi S.A.

Immunosuppressants Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides immunosuppressants market overview, forecast immunosuppressants market size and growth for the whole market, immunosuppressants market segments, and geographies, immunosuppressants market trends, immunosuppressants market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Immunosuppressants Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3467&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/multiple-sclerosis-drugs-market-global-report

Drugs for Immunotherapy Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drugs-for-immunotherapy-global-market-report

Cellular Immunotherapy Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cellular-immunotherapy-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/immunochemistry-diagnostic-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Oral Biologics And Biosimilars Market - By Therapeutic Mechanism (Tumor Necrosis Factor-Alpha Inhibitors, Lymphocyte Modulators, Interleukin Inhibitors, GPCR (insulin, growth hormone, parathyroid hormone) Modulators, Immunostimulants, Others), By Disease (Diabetes, Arthritis & Chron`s Disease, Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Other Autoimmune Diseases, Others Diseases), By Molecule Type (Vaccines, Proteins & Peptides, Monoclonal Antibodies, Others), By

Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oral-biologics-and-biosimilars-market

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. TBRC excels in company, market, and consumer research.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293