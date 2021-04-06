Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Trends, Strategies And Opportunities In The Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market

Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the psoriatic arthritis treatment market is expected to reach $11.34 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%. The rise in the prevalence of psoriasis & psoriatic arthritis disease boosted the growth of the psoriatic arthritis treatment market. Psoriasis (Pso) and psoriatic arthritis (PsA) are inflammatory disorders that can severely impair health and quality of life.

The psoriatic arthritis treatment market consists of the sale of psoriatic arthritis drugs used for the treatment of psoriatic arthritis by entities producing drugs for psoriatic arthritis. Psoriasis arthritis is a chronic inflammatory joint disease that is associated with psoriasis, whose symptoms vary from person to person.

The development of novel drugs such as Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for treating psoriatic arthritis is shaping the market. Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors are orally administered small molecules emerging as a novel treatment for psoriatic arthritis patients. There are three JAK inhibitors approved for the treatment of autoimmune diseases – tofacitinib, baricitinib, and upadacitinib. Among them, Xeljanz (tofacitinib) and Xeljanz (tofacitinib) XR are the first Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors that have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA).



The global psoriatic arthritis treatment market is further segmented based on drug class, route of administration, distribution channel and geography.

By Drug Class: Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs), Disease-Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs), Biologics, Others.

By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Topical.

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies.

By Geography: The global psoriatic arthritis treatment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Organizations Covered: AbbVie, Amgen, Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Celgene Corporation, Novartis, Eli Lilly And Company.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

