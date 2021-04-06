Coweta County Based Tim Stout & Associates Launches New Website
Tim Stout & Associates, led by the former boxer turned realtor Tim Stout, announces a knock-out new real estate website, www.timstoutteam.com.NEWNAN, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tim Stout & Associates, led by the former boxer turned realtor Tim Stout, announces a knock-out new real estate website, www.timstoutteam.com.
Tim Stout & Associates consists of real estate professionals that specializes in buying and selling properties in Coweta County, Fayette County, and surrounding areas. The team, which caters to a diverse client base, is renowned for its community-focused and client-centered approach to real estate.
With the launch of its new website, Tim Stout & Associates extends its services to the web — bridging the gap between personalized service and accessibility. Inspired by the team’s mission to simplify real estate, the new site is modern, clean, easy-to-navigate, and mobile-friendly.
The platform features the most coveted properties in Coweta, LaGrange, Moreland, Newnan, Peachtree City, Senoia, and Sharpsburg. From single-family homes to commercial lots and everything in-between — buyers, sellers, and investors can take advantage of the Tim Stout team’s all-encompassing website and unparalleled service delivery.
An advanced search function paired with a handy map-based search makes it easy for buyers to find their dream home. Sellers also benefit from the tool - they can get a feel of the market before listing their properties. The site’s smart search filters narrow the multitude of search results down to the most minute details, including parking, construction date, flooring, and even heating preferences.
With new listings routinely added and existing listings regularly updated, visitors can avoid disappointment and rest assured with the knowledge that all shown listings are still on the market. Listings are comprehensive — accompanied by detailed descriptions and high-quality photo galleries — and individual listings can be saved or downloaded in a print-ready format for the client’s convenience.
Much like the team behind it, the site goes the extra mile to streamline the real estate process. A mortgage calculator helps clients pick out the properties within their budget, adjusting for down payments, various interest rates, mortgage terms, and private mortgage insurance (PMI). An integrated booking form allows clients to schedule showings quickly and easily — a testament to the team’s dedication to meeting the client’s needs.
For the real estate novice, an informative blog delivers quality content on all things real estate, including expert opinions, analyses, and advice on the latest market trends and investment opportunities. With topics ranging from “The 10 Most Important Things to Check When Buying a House” to “What to Do With a 500k Inheritance,” the team aims to empower its community with the knowledge it needs to navigate the real estate market.
Of course, the site isn’t a substitute for the human element. Underpinning Tim Stout & Associates’ commitment to client satisfaction is a unique personal touch that lays the foundation for long-lasting client relationships. Clients can get in touch with the Tim Stout team at the click of a button for a curated list of properties on the market, help with selling their property, or expert market advice.
Who you work with matters. Visit the new Tim Stout team website at www.timstoutteam.com for instant access to a world of real estate resources, including listings, insight, and individualized service.
About Tim Stout
Tim Stout is an award-winning realtor based in the Newnan, GA, area with over a decade of experience under his belt.
Born and raised in a humble home in Mountain City, Tennessee, Tim started out working in customer service. However, his karate hobby, which he had taken up in childhood, landed him a career in boxing before he worked his way into Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighting. After moving to Newnan to take up a training position at a local gym, he established a successful martial arts school.
Ever the hard worker, Tim stepped into the real estate ring shortly after retiring from professional sports. Over the following years, Tim committed his time to studying the ins and outs of the real estate business, attending professional seminars around the country, and applying himself in various mentorships.
Tim has built his reputation on a client-first, results-driven approach. Despite his naturally competitive spirit that drives him to always try and get the best for his clients, his professional yet personable approach has earned him the respect of his peers and helped him forge lasting relationships with his clients.
Currently, Tim leads a team of over a dozen experienced real estate professionals — each whom Tim has personally trained — that delivers its services with integrity, commitment, and honesty. At the heart of Tim’s values is a desire to contribute meaningfully to his local community and give back in any way he can.
