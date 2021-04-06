Free COVID-19 Testing Events Added in Eight Counties

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) announced additional free COVID-19 testing events in eight counties.

“As these counties are experiencing increases in COVID-19 cases right now, we encourage all residents to take advantage of these free testing events,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “Testing is vital if you are experiencing symptoms such as cough, sore throat, runny nose, fatigue or body aches, or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.”

Pop-up events will be held April 5-10, 2021, in Berkeley, Boone, Fayette, Hardy, Jefferson, Morgan, Putnam, and Raleigh counties:

Berkeley County

April 5-9, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV.

April 5-9, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV.

April 6 and 8, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV.

April 6 and 8, 4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV.

In addition, pharmacy sites offer recurring testing every week in Berkeley County:

Reeds Pharmacy, 5078 Williamsport Pike, Martinsburg, WV; Monday – Friday, 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM; Saturday 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM.

WVU Medicine Berkeley Medical Center, 2500 Hospital Drive, Martinsburg, WV; Tuesday, Thursday, 4:30 PM – 8:00 PM.

Woman and Child Inc., 1178 Shepherdstown Road, Martinsburg, WV, Wednesday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM; Friday 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM. Call 304-264-9332 for an appointment.

Walgreens, 7916 Winchester Avenue, Inwood, WV; Monday – Saturday, 8:00 AM – 9:00 PM; Sunday 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM.

Boone County

April 6-8, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV. Pre-register at https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

April 9, 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV.

In addition, pharmacy sites offer recurring testing every week in Boone County:

Hygeia, 37456 Coal River Road, Whitesville, WV; Monday – Friday, 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM.

Hygeia, 35767 Pond Fork Road, Wharton, WV; Monday – Friday, 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM.

Southern West Virginia Health Systems, 471 Main Street, Madison, WV; Wednesday 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM.

Walgreens, 69 Lewis Street, Whitesville, WV; Monday – Friday, 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM; Saturday 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM; Sunday 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM. For an appointment, visit https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing .

Fayette County

April 7, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope, WV.

April 8, 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope, WV.

April 9, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Smithers Gateway Center, 1 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, WV.

In addition, pharmacy sites offer recurring testing every week in Fayette County:

Fayette County Health Department, 202 Church Street, Fayetteville, WV; Monday and Wednesday, 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM. For an appointment, call 304-574-1617.

Walgreens, 1201 Main Street, Oak Hill, WV; Monday – Friday, 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM; Saturday 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM; Sunday 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM. For an appointment, visit https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing .

Hardy County

In addition, pharmacy sites offer recurring testing every week in Hardy County:

Love Memorial Clinic, 112 Kuykendall Lane, Moorefield, WV; Monday – Friday, 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM; Saturday, 9:00 AM – 11:00 PM. For an appointment, call 304-530-7755.

South Fork Pharmacy, 732 N. Main Street, Moorefield, WV; Monday – Friday 9:30 AM –12:30 PM. To schedule an appointment, visit https://hipaa.jotform.com/210342593690152 or call 304-530-1044.

Jefferson County

April 5-9, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV.

April 5-9, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV.

April 10, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV.

April 10, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV.

In addition, pharmacy sites offer recurring testing every week in Jefferson County:

Morgan County

April 5-9, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV.

In addition, pharmacy sites offer recurring testing every week in Morgan County:

Reeds Pharmacy, 261 Berkmore Place, Berkeley Springs, WV; Monday – Friday, 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM; Saturday and Sunday 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM.

Putnam County

April 6 and 10, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV. Pre-register at bit.ly/pchd-covid .

April 7 and 9, 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV. Pre-register at bit.ly/pchd-covid .

April 8, 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV. Pre-register at bit.ly/pchd-covid .

In addition, pharmacy sites offer recurring testing every week in Putnam County:

Raleigh County

April 5, 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV. Pre-register at https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ .

April 6, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, FMRS Health Systems, 102 South Eisenhower Drive, Beckley, WV.

April 6, 2:15 PM – 4:00 PM, FMRS Health Systems, 216 South Vance Drive, Beckley, WV.

April 6, 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV. Pre-register at https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ .

April 7-8, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley WV. Pre-register at https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ .

In addition, pharmacy sites offer recurring testing every week in Raleigh County:

Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare, 306 Stanaford Road, Beckley, WV; Monday – Friday, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM.

Beckley Health Right, 111 Randolph Street, Beckley, WV; Monday – Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM.

Walgreens, 886 Ritter Drive, Beaver, WV; Monday – Friday, 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM; Saturday, 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM; Sunday, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM. To schedule an appointment, visit https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing .

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents, including asymptomatic individuals. For daily COVID-19 testing events, as well as additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx .