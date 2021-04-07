Blackhawk Floors Offering Solid Hardwood Floor Installation Services in Phoenix, AZ

One of the nation’s best in hardwood flooring is providing solid hardwood installation services.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Blackhawk Floors, Inc. announced today that it is now offering solid hardwood floor installation services in Phoenix.

“When you enter a home with solid hardwood floors, you can’t help but to see the beauty and quality of the floors,” said Jason Elquest, owner and spokesperson for Blackhawk Floors. “Our solid hardwood floors create a showcase home without having to pay showcase prices.”

Elquest explained that Blackhwk Floors, Inc., has also gone green and uses VOC-free adhesives. This means that it’s non-toxic to you and your family and empowers you with the safest option available.

As it relates to VOC-free adhesives in the flooring, Elquest explained that VOCs describe floor coverings, underlayments, and adhesives which release minimal emissions and are safer for those who consistently come into contact with them. Volatile Organic Compounds are carbon-based and vaporize under high pressure, in high amounts these can be harmful for homeowners and their families.

In addition to using VOC-free adhesives, Blackhawk Floors, which is celebrating 19 years in business, has over 800 samples on display in its wood flooring showroom.

“We invite everyone to visit our beautiful wood flooring showroom,” Elquest said. “We are located in the Zocallo Plaza in North Scottsdale.”

Elquest said patrons will be delighted to find a wide selection of wood flooring ideas, including solid, engineered, and reclaimed hardwood floors.

“Blackhawk Floors, Inc. has been installing quality hardwood floors in the Phoenix Metro area since 2002,” Elquest noted, before adding, “Put yourself one step closer to the wood flooring options you’ve always wanted and call us today for your free estimate, 480-595-9554. We look forward to working with you.”

A few of the company’s available products include: Solid Hardwood Floors; Engineered Hardwood Floors; Reclaimed Wood; Wood Walls; Luxury Vinyl Wood Flooring; Prime Waterproof Flooring, and more, flooring in your home can be.”

The company is recognized by National Wood Flooring Association Certified Installer, National Wood Flooring Association Certified Sand & Finisher, and the National Wood Flooring Association Certified Wood Flooring Inspector.

Blackhawk Floors’ in-house wood mill shop allows it to create custom moldings, transitions, treads, risers, curves, borders, designs, and more.

For more information, please visit https://blackhawkfloors.com/index.php/about-blackhawk-flooring-hardwood-flooring/ and https://blackhawkfloors.com/index.php/blog/.

About Blackhawk Floors

Blackhawk Floors is a full-service hardwood flooring company that has provided high-quality wood flooring installations and service in the Phoenix area since 2002.

