Governor Phil Scott, First Lady Diana McTeague Scott Receive Covid-19 Vaccinations

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott and First Lady Diana McTeague Scott today received their COVID-19 vaccinations at a clinic run by the Vermont Department of Health at Montpelier High School.

“Like the 220,000 Vermonters who’ve already received at least one dose, I am thrilled to be vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Governor Scott. “Vaccinations are how we can put this pandemic behind us, and it will not be long before every adult in the state has the opportunity to be vaccinated. As a greater number of Vermonters get their shots, I’m confident we will be in a much better place and things will begin to feel normal again by summer.”

“We want to thank all the hardworking staff at the clinic and vaccination sites across the state,” said First Lady McTeague Scott. “Their hard work and dedication has helped ensure vaccinations are administered smoothly and efficiently.”

Both the Governor and the First Lady received the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson.

“We’re very fortunate to have three safe and effective vaccines approved for use in the United States, with more potentially on the way,” said Governor Scott. “When it’s your turn, make sure you do your part and sign up, not only to protect yourself, but those around you as well.”

Learn more about COVI-19 vaccines and how to schedule your appointment at healthvermont.gov/myvaccine.

