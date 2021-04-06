Coach Evaluator Christine Martin to be Featured on Close Up Radio

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the last few decades, the coaching industry has come a long way growing in leaps and bounds and becoming more mainstream because of so many dedicated certified coaches that have made it such a widely recognized global phenomenon. Although training and accreditation is not required to become a coach since it is not regulated by the government, if you are thinking about being a Life Coach or Executive Coach getting certified will not only increase your credibility in the eyes of potential clients but teach you the much needed skills to enjoy a successful, profitable, and reputable coaching career.

Christine is a retired executive and leadership coach of Innovation Coaching, a former University Ethics Professor, and is currently an evaluator of coaches with the International Federation (ICF) the world’s largest organization of professionally trained coaches.

“Coaches are not therapists or advice givers, telling you what to do, instead they ask powerful questions so you can dig deep within yourself, shift your mindset, and do exceedingly well in life without anyone telling you how,” says Christine.

In the mid-90’s when coaching was just evolving. Christine was a University Ethics Professor and business consultant helping people set up successful companies. When by chance she attended a coaching conference and was offered a position with the ICF which she graciously accepted. Awestruck by how powerful coaching was, Christine became a member of their board of directors, opened up her own practice Innovation Coaching, and began traveling all over the world developing her skills while meeting amazing people. Over the years, she became very instrumental in setting ICF globally.

Christine says one of the highlights of her career was the seven years she spent coaching leadership development at NASA which she describes as “the greatest honor of my life.”

Today, retired from coaching, she continues her influential work as a coach evaluator for those desiring credentials ensuring that ICF continues producing the most quality individuals meeting the rigorous standards so all coaches adhere to the highest ethical principles.

There are three levels of coaching certification that ICF offers – ACC (Associate Certified) PCC (Professional Certified) and Master (Master Certified). Before an aspiring coach can take their exam, Christine listens to a recording of them working with a client and scores them on overall performance so either the person acquires a credential or not.

“It’s an honor and a privilege being an evaluator and I take it very seriously because whether you’re a Life coach or an Executive coach you are working with people to develop the best version of themselves,” says Christine. “Whether you are helping individuals on a variety of personal and professional issues it’s a collaborative, solution focused way to maximize their potential, help raise their self-awareness, get them unstuck, and identify limiting beliefs so they can acquire the life they want really want for themselves.”

With her caring, results oriented passionate approach Christine has made a powerful impact in coaching ready to make people champions.

“Being a coach is one of the most rewarding jobs you could ever have, helping others to improve their lives is literally life changing,” says Christine. “Being trained by an ICF training program can help you get there and you will find it to be the most rewarding career you could ever dream of. Here I am after all these years having helped thousands of coaches all over the world and I sit back and I say yay or nay and that’s where fit in continuing to make incredible impact in the coaching world.”

