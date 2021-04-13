Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Skystra Cloud Recognized As Top Website Host In Canada For Best Customer Service

Investing into the right people to help customers

Making professional WordPress support accessible

Helping Canadians get their websites online with fair pricing and amazing customer service.

Never lose sight that your customer is the only reason you exist as a company.”
— Mike Cantelli, Director of Customer Service & Technical Support
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skystra Cloud, a web services company specialized in WordPress websites, WooCommerce stores, professional email and domain names, is being recognized for the second year in a row as the top website hosting provider in Canada for best customer service and technical support.

Skystra’s reinvestment in customer service and tools has paid off in strides. We talked to Mike Cantelli, Director of Customer Service & Technical Support, about what it takes to provide industry leading support. “Never lose sight that your customer is the only reason you exist as a company. You can invest tons of money into things that don’t actually move the needle. We reinvest a lot of money into tools, software and especially people to bring our customer service experience to the next level. And, we are not stopping there.”

One way Skystra Cloud is bringing next level customer service to life is through a new service called Skystra Care.

“We know how hard it is to find solid support and expertise to help you build and maintain your WordPress website. In the past, almost any change you needed to make to your website was in the realm of expensive and unreliable developers. By modernizing our software and tools, we’re able to provide that service at a fraction of the cost, helping bring more small businesses and independent workers online,” elaborated Cantelli.

Skystra Cloud is proud to have achieved recognition as a top rated customer service website host in Canada and a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 73 throughout 2020 and into 2021. The goal is not only to maintain that high level of service but to exceed it. We are looking forward to working with all of our customers in Canada and across the world to bring them online.

