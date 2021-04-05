The Barrett Group presents newly designed website
CRANSTON, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Barrett Group® (TBG) career management firm invites visitors to explore its new website. The new website has been carefully designed to offer a user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality.
The new site, accessible via https://www.careerchange.com/, is easier to navigate, loads faster, and provides more information than the previous one. It is also more intuitive and features highly responsive tabs. Some of its core functionalities are described in more detail below.
Home Page
The home page welcomes users to the company’s site with an intriguing message “We make it our job to help you find yours.” On it there is a “Submit Your Resume” icon where users simply click to fill in a web form providing their names and contact information, as well as uploading their resumes. Users also get an overview of the Clarity Program© that serves as an exploratory tool to those who are not sure of their career paths. Scrolling down the page, visitors to this site see a list of companies that have hired TBG clients.
TBG Europe
This tab is incorporated for clients living in Europe or the Middle East. TBG Europe included some videos that users can click and watch to get more information regarding the five phases of TBG’s career management program.
About Us
This tab has nearly all the information about TBG and what this company does. Hovering over the tab with a mouse brings a drop-down menu that is properly organized into other important details. Icons on the drop-down menu include the company’s list of team members, various success stories of people who succeeded using this company. There are also Career Change and Clarity Program testimonials and the more comprehensive list of notable companies that have hired TBG clients. The last few links are to direct users on how to get started with the process and, finally, the company’s contacts.
Hiring Line
Next to the “About Us” tab is the “Hiring Line” tab. This tab directs users to the heart of this company’s work: A series of case studies, reports and dialogues examining what is actually going on at the “Frontline,” where TBG’s clients interact with potential employers. From the “Hiring Line” tab, users can also access the weekly Chairman’s Blog and the monthly Newsletter – both of which familiarize users with the various aspects of career management and also other important information that users will find useful in their respective career decisions. These Chairman’s Blogs and Newsletters cover a range of employment and career development topics and are all accessible for free from the site. The same drop-down menu has the “Success Studies” tab that directly leads users to an impressive collection of stories about TBG clients’ career change journeys.
Legal Execs
This tab is of specific interest to those users who are legal executives and consider changing their careers and transitioning into other industries.
Executives Only
The Barrett Group’s C-Suite Premier Program is specifically designed for Senior Executives and offers several unique advantages, including a virtual personal executive assistant.
Veterans
TBG also offers career management for military veterans that are looking to transition to civilian life.
The Barrett Group’s methodology, based on 30 years of experience, has proven to be extremely effective, even during a time of crisis. In the latter half of 2020, TBG helped over 150 clients land executive jobs. Among the companies that hire TBG clients are multinationals such as Google, eBay, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, and Verizon.
Finding a job can be quite a challenge, especially when entering the job market for the first time in years, transitioning from one industry to another, or relocating to a new city or country. With a six-member team of career consulting professionals by their side, TBG clients can increase their chances of success while decreasing the time it takes them to find their dream job. Some 90% of clients who followed the TBG methodology landed jobs within 6-12 months.
The Barrett Group is a career management company. To learn more about their services, one can check out their new website https://www.careerchange.com/. They can also call them on (800) 304-4473 for U.S customers, or +31 202 414 834 for EU clients.
The Barrett Group
