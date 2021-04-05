Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Partial flight to resume from and to Asmara

The Ministry of Transport and Communications announced that partial flight from and to Asmara will resume in mid April.

According to the program there will be weekly flights from Asmara-Addis Ababa and Asmara-Dubai with implementation of strict preventive measures including prior PCR testing, Rapid Antigen Testing upon arrival at the Airport and other preventive measures.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.

