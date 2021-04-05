Partial flight to resume from and to Asmara

The Ministry of Transport and Communications announced that partial flight from and to Asmara will resume in mid April.
According to the program there will be weekly flights from Asmara-Addis Ababa and Asmara-Dubai with implementation of strict preventive measures including prior PCR testing, Rapid Antigen Testing upon arrival at the Airport and other preventive measures.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.