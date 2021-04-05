Social Security Disability Beneficiaries To Get Payments This Week

SSDI recipients projected to get economic impact payments now through April 7, explains Allsup

/EIN News/ -- Belleville, Illinois, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) beneficiaries are among millions of Americans receiving economic impact payments with the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, according to Allsup, the nation’s premier disability representation company®.

Economic impact payments (EIPs) were set to be processed for Social Security recipients (and other federal beneficiaries who don’t usually file a tax return) during the first week of April, according to the Internal Revenue Service. The agency projects that the majority of these payments will be sent electronically and received by April 7, 2021.

EIPs will be paid to eligible SSDI beneficiaries and their dependents through the $1.9 trillion measure, which was signed into law March 11. “For SSDI recipients, these payments may be a vital source of income during this challenging time as we begin the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Steve Perrigo, Allsup vice president.

The coronavirus pandemic had an enormous impact on workers with disabilities in 2020 according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The unemployment rate for people with disabilities between age 16 and 64 was 13.4% in 2020, which is a 5.4% increase over 2019.

“Allsup knows firsthand that workers with disabilities struggle to find and keep jobs, even in a robust economy,” Perrigo said. “The toll this pandemic has taken on people with disabilities who may be medically able to work, but do not have opportunities or access to jobs is immense. The stimulus comes at a crucial time for many SSDI recipients.”

You can find more information about your EIP status on the IRS website.

If you or someone you know may be eligible for Social Security disability benefits, visit FileSSDI.Allsup.com for a free assessment.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at truehelp.com and @Allsup or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

Attachment

Rebecca Ray Allsup (618) 236-5065 r.ray@allsup.com Ria Duffy Pinkston (703) 946-0327 ria.duffy@pinkston.co