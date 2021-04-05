Associa Equity Management & Realty Services Selected to Manage The Estates at Rancho San Jacinto

/EIN News/ -- Temecula, CA, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Equity Management & Realty Services was recently selected to manage The Estates at Rancho San Jacinto Homeowners Association.

Located in Temecula, CA, The Estates at Rancho San Jacinto Homeowners Association is a gated 55+ active adult community consisting of 142 single-family homes. Residents of the beautiful property enjoy access to a pool, clubhouse, and fitness center. As the new managing agent, Associa Equity Management & Realty Services will provide unmatched management and lifestyle services for the community’s residents.

“Associa Equity Management & Realty Services is excited to serve this new community, its residents, and the association board,” stated Lisa Locke, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Equity Management & Realty Services president. “The growth of our team’s client profile is the direct result of our dedication, outstanding customer service, collective industry experience, and commitment to uniquely tailoring our services to meet the needs of each client community we serve.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

