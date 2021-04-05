Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Introducing Low Power QSFP56 200G FR4, SR4 and AOC Product Family With Advanced 7nm CMOS Technology

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxshare Technologies is proud to introduce our new best-in-class performance, 200G high-speed QSFP optical transceiver and AOC product family.

Luxshare-Tech collaborated with industry-leading chip solution providers to release low-power and high-reliability PAM4 optical module technology, resulting in high yield and low cost advantages.

  • Supports up to 100 meter OM4 MMF cable lengths for SR4 optical module
  • 200G AOC & SR4 power consumption is < 4watt. (typ.)
  • Up to 2000 meter SMF cable length for FR4 optical module
  • 200G FR4 power consumption is < 5watt. (typ.) with low cost, reliable DML source
  • Advanced 7nm CMOS DSP with multiple operation modes, including PAM to PAM and PAM to NRZ breakout applications
  • Complies with CMIS4.0 (default) or legacy SFF8636 (by request)
  • SR4 is available with MPO12 UPC or APC optical interface
  • FR4 comes with standard dual LC optical interface

Contact your local Luxshare-Tech representative for more information.

ABOUT LUXSHARE-TECH

Luxshare-Tech is a global designer and manufacturer of cable assembly and connector system solutions for Data Centers, Enterprise and Mobile networks.

Dedicated to innovation, flexible design, agile manufacturing, and collaborative partnerships, we work with technology leaders to create innovative solutions that transform our industries.

FOR MORE INFORMATION
Please contact us: +1-919-913-4724                        
Visit our website at http://www.luxshare-tech.com

Perwez Nawabi
VP of North America Sales and Marketing
Perwez.Nawabi@luxshare-ict.com
408-981-8580


Primary Logo

