Oregon Natural Resources Committee to Consider Nation’s First Proposed Statewide Ban on Mink Farming

Mink Farms Incubate Cruelty and COVID-19

Experts to testify that mink farms may incubate a new variant and act as viral superspreaders, given their unique susceptibility to SARS-Co-V-2

We’d be foolish not to pro-actively address this reservoir of highly vulnerable animals here given all we know about how mink factory farms can contract, transmit, and alter the virus.” — Scott Beckstead