File Your Taxes to Get Your Stimulus Payment(s)

Even if you don’t normally file taxes, you should file your 2020 taxes to ensure that you receive the stimulus payments you are entitled to, even if you didn't have any earnings in 2020.

The IRS has sent out two stimulus payments to help people get through the COVID-19 pandemic. It will send out a third payment soon. The IRS has sent out $1,800 to most people so far: $1,200 in 2020 and $600 at the beginning of 2021. It will soon send out $1,400, and additional funds for dependent children or adults.

If you file your taxes this year, it will help you get all of money you and your family are owed and it will help you get future payments.

The deadline to file your 2020 taxes is May 17, 2021.

Here’s why you should file for a stimulus payment as soon as possible:

If you don’t usually file taxes because you don’t have earnings from work or you get disability benefits , you might not have gotten all of the money you and your family are owed. You can get your stimulus payments by filing taxes now.

The rules about who can get stimulus payments keep changing. Even if you did not qualify for a stimulus payment before, you might qualify for one now. You should file taxes to see if you are owed money, and to make it easier to get money in the future.

If you lost your job or your income dropped in 2020, you should file taxes so the IRS has your recent income information. You might qualify for more money based on your lower income.

If you have children living with you as of 2020, you may be eligible for another payment later in 2021. You can qualify for this money by filing your 2020 taxes.