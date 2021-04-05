South Carolina Department of Agriculture Hugh E. Weathers, Commissioner

Media Contacts: Eva Moore, 803-734-2196, emoore@scda.sc.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – April 2, 2021

Pee Dee Plant and Flower Sale Returns for Spring 2021

COLUMBIA – Spring is in the air, and the Pee Dee Spring Plant & Flower Sale will be held at the Pee Dee State Farmers Market April 22 –25, 2021.

Visitors can shop for plants, garden essentials, Certified South Carolina produce, springtime décor, tasty foods, and much more from a variety of vendors.

The four-day sale runs Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Wagons will be available for rent, but visitors are encouraged to bring their own due to a limited quantity.

The Pee Dee State Farmers Market is located at 2513 W. Lucas St. in Florence.

In accordance with public health advice, we encourage visitors and vendors to wear masks. Free masks will be available, with hand washing/sanitizing stations set up around the market property. The full COVID-19 plan for the event can be found at agriculture.sc.gov/state-farmers-markets.

For more information about the Spring Plant and Flower Sale, contact Market Manager Bob Sager at bsager@scda.sc.gov or 843-665-5154.

###

