Smicksburg Bridge Project to Resume

The Smicksburg Bridge (Goodville Road) rehabilitation project will resume on April 7, 2021 and continue through April 30, 2021.

Advanced deterioration was discovered during the earlier phase of the work that changed the scope of the project from rehabilitation to replacement.

Construction included State Route 4022 Dayton-Smicksburg Road (behind Country Junction) and the T-392 Loop Road.

Mekis Construction Corp. will be completing the $4.3 million project.

To detour, motorists should use Route 954, Township Road 396 (Windows Road) and Township Road 377 (Hoover Road).

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

