SBOE Committees Present Annual Work Plans

Washington, DC—The D.C. State Board of Education (SBOE) will hold its monthly working session on Wednesday April 7, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. As the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic continues globally, the State Board is taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our members, staff, and public. Therefore, this meeting will be held as a video web conference. Materials for the State Board meetings can be found on our meeting website. For the most up-to-date information on the District’s COVID-19 response, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

The State Board will focus on the importance of open data and using that information to better understand and improve the quality of education in D.C. schools and eliminate inequity in learning. The State Board has invited D.C. Auditor Kathy Patterson to speak about the findings of the recently released Measuring What Matters: More and Better Data Needed to Improve D.C. Public Schools Report, which found the District does not collect the data needed to know whether public education in the District of Columbia is succeeding.

The State Board’s four (4) standing committees and two (2) ad-hoc committees have convened to discuss the priorities and future initiatives of the Board. These areas focus on targeted areas of policy, research, and outreach to move the work of the State Board forward. The State Board Committees have prepared work plans for discussion by the State Board.

Upcoming Committee Meetings:

Administrative Committee - April 8 at 10:00 am

Advocacy & Outreach Committee - April 9 at 10:00 am

Board Governance Committee - April 9 at 1:00 pm

Student Advisory Committee (SAC) - April 12 at 5:30 pm

Teacher Practice Committee - April 13 at 4:00 pm

Assessment & Accountability Committee - April 15 at 4:30 pm

Education Standards Committee - April 26 at 4:30 pm

ReOpen Task Force - Date TBD

While working sessions are open to the public, individuals and representatives of organizations are not permitted to speak or participate. Individuals and representatives of organizations may submit written testimony for consideration by the State Board at any time. Written testimony must be submitted by email ([email protected]) at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting, in order to be included in the official record. Materials received after that time will be included in the next official meeting record. To review the agenda, submit testimony, and presentations, please visit the SBOE meeting documents site.

Working Session Agenda

Please note that the agenda may be altered, modified, or updated without notice.

I. Call to Order

II. Announcement of a Quorum

III. Leadership Report

IV. Executive Director's Report

V. Statewide Public Education Data

i. Auditor's Report

VI. Committee Reports & Work Plan Discussion

i. Student Advisory Committee

ii. Administrative

iii. Assessment & Accountability

iv. Teacher Practice

v. Education Standards

vi. Advocacy & Outreach

vii. Board Governance

viii. ReOpen Task Force

VII. New Business & Other Discussion

VIII. Adjournment

About the SBOE

The DC State Board of Education is an independent agency within the Government of the District of Columbia that advises the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE), the District’s state education agency. The State Board is made up of nine elected representatives, each representing their respective wards, with one member representing DC at large, and two appointed student representatives. The State Board approves statewide education policies and sets academic standards, while OSSE oversees education within the District and manages federal education funding. More information about the SBOE can be found at sboe.dc.gov.

For the latest information on the District Government’s response to COVID-19, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

Contact: Milayo Olufemi

202-710-4641

[email protected]