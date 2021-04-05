Kenny Alan Herald Discusses Ways Conservation Carpentry Can Help Jump-Start the Economy Post Pandemic
Conservation carpentry Guru Kenny Alan Herold says that preserving history and triggering a sense of nostalgia will play a key role in helping the economy growWHITE BEAR LAKE, MN, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When most people think of infrastructure, they think about roads, highways, bridges, power generation, and railroads. Infrastructure is composed of a number of different sectors, and one important element of infrastructure includes buildings. One of the most important areas of infrastructure includes buildings, and that is the area that conservation carpenter Kenny Alan Herold says has excited him since he was a kid.
Conservation carpentry involves the restoration and revitalization of old and historic buildings. “As a kid, I can remember making numerous trips with my family to sites that are rich in histories like St. Augustine, Charleston, and Boston, I was always fascinated by so many of the structures and the intricate woodwork found in so many of the structures. I have always known that I wanted to be a part of preserving history through the use of my carpentry skills. I believe that the preservation of historic structures is important to communities, and at this particular time in our history, important to our nation.”, Mr. Herold said.
There may be something to the assertion made by Kenny Alan Herold, that the restoration and conservation of historic buildings across the country are needed now more than at any other time in the United States. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused people to be locked away in their homes and isolated from friends, family members, and for many their places of work for nearly a year. The pandemic has forced a spotlight to be shown on mental health issues, as record numbers of Americans have reported they are dealing with sleep deprivation, anxiousness, and depression.
There have been a number of studies conducted that have indicated that taking a walk down memory lane can have a positive effect on mental health. The studies revealed that nostalgia can boost subjective well-being and build a sense of social support and life that reinforces positive emotional states and satisfaction. “With everything going on in the world, it is important that people are able to find comfort, so they can center themselves. Comfort for many people means connecting with people and things that make them feel good, and things that produce fond memories. This is why I believe conservation carpentry will play such a key role in jump-starting the economy post-pandemic.”, Kenny Alan Herold said.
“If there is one thing that history has taught us about the United States, is that it is a resilient country. During troubled times America builds things, the construction industry has always been a major source of all economic recovery efforts in our country. The difference this time is that conservation construction projects like movie theaters, schools, old downtown buildings in towns across the country will not just restore and restore those buildings so that people can enjoy them for years to come, but provide the walks down memory lane they need to promote emotional healing.”, Kenny Alan Herold said.
