Pax8 Canada Expands Microsoft Team and Adds More Dedicated Resources

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the best place for IT professionals to buy cloud products, today announced investment plans into its Canadian Microsoft business, which grew a notable 73% since June of 2020. The company plans to expand in the market and add significant resources to its partners in the region, driving more Microsoft cloud sales enablement and support.



“As we continue to expand into new regions globally, we are excited to announce our plans to invest more into Pax8 Canada,” said Nick Heddy, Chief Revenue Officer at Pax8. “To drive continued success, we are expanding our presence, adding new leadership to the team, and increasing focus to drive success for our Canadian partners. The Pax8 Canada leadership team is highly regarded in the industry and comprises years of channel expertise and Microsoft knowledge. We are thrilled to see the growth and early successes in the region.”

Pax8 built an expansive team of technical experts focusing on the key cloud solutions to support the Microsoft business in Canada. It includes 16 Productivity Solutions Consultants, 13 Security Solutions Consultants, and eight Infrastructure Solutions Consultants. The company plans to hire three more Canadian employees in the next two months, adding to the existing in-country leadership team members. The leadership team includes:

Mariane Louvet, Director of Sales, Pax8 Canada: Mariane is a proven sales leader in the technology industry, with experience building successful channel programs for top cloud technology vendors. In her role at Pax8 Canada, Mariane is responsible for creating a world-class sales organization and driving channel engagement.

Diana Hakki, Microsoft Program Manager, Pax8 Canada: Diana brings years of Microsoft experience and insight to Pax8 Canada, including a deep knowledge of Modern Workplace sales enablement. In her role, Diana leads the strategy, development, and execution of programs designed to drive Microsoft sales.

"We are excited about Pax8's commitment to the Canadian market and the investment to providing the team, education, and resources to enable the partner community to grow their Microsoft business," said Andre Faria, Channel Manager at Microsoft Canada. "Pax8’s simplified approach and technology to easily bill and provision will help drive the adoption of cloud and prove to be hugely impactful on the region and industry. We look forward to strengthening our partnership with Pax8 Canada through strategic initiatives, innovative solutions, and their exceptional partner enablement programs, producing phenomenal results."

"From the moment we began our partnership, Pax8 provided immediate value to our business," said Jordan Chezy​, Executive Vice President at ANR Solutions. "Their support is best-in-class, and our dedicated channel account manager constantly listens to our needs to offer the right solutions. By attending their Mission Briefings and Bootcamps, we gained a deeper technical understanding of Microsoft's products and learned effective ways to position the solutions and increase sales. Pax8 empowers us with the tools and resources to enable our clients and succeed in the modern channel. We are encouraged that they plan to expand in Canada and look forward to more success together."

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for three consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, and #111 in 2020 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

