Hustle Launches New Video Feature Hustle Studio, Groundbreaking Advance in Peer-to-Peer Text Messaging

SAN FRANCISCO, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hustle, the leading peer-to-peer text messaging platform and the industry's most widely adopted text campaign platform with over 1 billion text conversations initiated to date, announced today the launch of Hustle Studio, a new feature in the Hustle platform that allows users to create and distribute personal videos over text message. With the launch of Hustle Studio, Hustle became the first peer-to-peer text messaging platform for brands, nonprofits, and political groups to take advantage of the mobile marketing trends of both P2P texting and vertical video stories within one tool.



The groundbreaking video feature marks a new evolution in the development of peer-to-peer text messaging.

“As the digital landscape continues to shift in the wake of COVID-19, cause-based organizations must have the ability to create human connections with consumers and supporters,” said LaToia Jones, SVP Strategy & Business Development. “Hustle Studio represents a new frontier in peer-to-peer messaging. As we always have, Hustle will stay ahead of the curve, powering authentic conversations at scale with the highest levels of security, compliance, analytics, and support.”

Industry research shows that 90 percent of all text messages are read within three minutes of being received, and vertical videos have a 90 percent higher completion rate than horizontal videos.

As consumers have acclimated to the steady stream of information on mobile devices, video has proven to stop people in their tracks as they are scrolling -- allowing for break-out messages and calls to action that capture the attention of supporters.

With Hustle Studio, cause-based organizations have an opportunity to capitalize on that moment—turning interest into action.

“To thrive, you must adapt -- and in 2021, that means meeting people where they are with compelling video messages delivered by reliable messengers,” said D’Shawna Bernard, Director of Political Partners. “Hustle Studio is innovative, it is the ultimate tool in any organizer, elected official or campaign’s tool box because it places people and their stories at the forefront of the fight by connecting them with the issues they care about.”

The new feature will allow users to create and watch personal videos that can be shared through Hustle Stories and distributed through peer-to-peer text messaging.



