Six Star Pro Nutrition® to Bring Athletes and Philanthropy Together to Help Feeding America®

Between April 5 and May 4, proceeds from every bottle of Six Star® 100% Whey Protein Plus sold at Walmart will go towards the fight against hunger

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY and Oakville, ON, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Six Star Pro Nutrition® (www.sixstarpro.com), “The Athlete’s Choice” and a leading maker of scientifically formulated premium supplements, announced today that the brand has partnered with Feeding America®, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the country, (www.feedingamerica.org) to help provide up to one-million meals* to people in need during the months of April and May.

Starting on April 5, more than 2,300 Walmart® locations will roll-out Feeding America® labelled bottles of 100% Whey Protein Plus, with a portion each sale providing a donation towards Feeding America®. Each dollar raised will help provide at least 10 meals* secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks with the goal of one-million meals through the end of the campaign.

As a means of amplifying the effort by the Six Star Pro Nutrition® brand, Team Six Star members will also help promote the cause on social media. This includes T.J. Watt, Pro Football’s best defensive player, Tobin Heath, a three-time world champion soccer star, Callie Bundy, a trick-shot sports artist, Javain Wilson, a Bronx-based workout warrior. Six Star Pro Nutrition® has also tapped on 20 Pro Football Draft prospects to further advocate for the campaign, shining a spotlight on local communities as this group celebrates a rise to stardom.

“Proper nutrition is often a first step for many athletes and with all that is happening in our world right now, many struggle to figure out where their next meal is coming from,” said Jarrod Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer at Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., the maker of the Six Star Pro Nutrition® brand. It is the ambition of the Six Star’ brand to help provide one-million meals to people in need is a cause championed by every employee and athlete in the Six Star® family, including some at the very top of their profession.”

Feeding America® supports critical work that aims to reduce barriers and increase access to food assistance for people facing hunger. The Feeding America® nationwide network of 200 food banks and 60,000 pantries and meal programs works hard everyday to help people who face hunger, especially during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Six Star Pro Nutrition® provides athletes advanced, scientifically formulated premium supplements at an incredible value through high-performance protein powders, pre-workouts and ready-to-drink products. For more information on Six Star® products, visit www.sixstarpronutrition.com. Also follow us on Facebook®, Twitter® and Instagram® for athlete information, news and updates, diet and training tips, special promotions and more.

About Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (“Iovate”) is a dynamic, leading-edge active sports nutrition company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition products in the world. With brand innovations such as Six Star Pro Nutrition®, Iovate is committed to being the number one active nutrition company in the world. Six Star Pro Nutrition® is designed to be the athlete’s choice — fueling all levels of athletic performance allowing for excellence on the field, court, ice and in the gym.

Due to its commitment to research, development and innovation, Iovate has been globally recognized as one of the leading sports nutrition brands in the industry and continue to be one of the elite brands redefining performance through cutting-edge products and high-quality ingredients.

Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Iovate is a family of more than 300 employees, six leading nutritional brands and growing, with effective products that can be found across the globe.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America® also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, business and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook®, or follow us on Twitter®.

*$1 helps to provide at least ten meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

Jake Duhaime Six Star Pro Nutrition 617-285-8087 jake.duhaime@iovate.com