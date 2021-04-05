DATA443 ANNOUNCES SUBSTANTIAL NEW CONTRACT TO PROVIDE DATA SECURITY & TRANSPORT SERVICES TO GLOBAL MERCHANT AND PAYMENT PROCESSING ORGANIZATION

/EIN News/ -- New Deal Supports Customer that Processes Over

30 Billion Transactions Worth Almost $1 Trillion Per Year

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443” or the “Company”) (OTCPK: ATDS), a leading data security and privacy software company, is pleased to announce its latest contract to provide data security services to a major global merchant and payment processing provider which is part of one the world’s largest banks. The new contract is anticipated to yield over $200,000 to Data443 over the next 12 months.

“This latest contract win further validates the unique capabilities of our secured transport technology and how we continue to provide valuable, on point and directly consumable solutions for the financial services sector,” said Jason Remillard, Founder and CEO of Data443. “These capabilities support the underpinning of major services we all use every day, things we probably don’t often think about – but certainly do if they don’t work. And this is the work of information security and data transport – doing the work consistently, quietly and reliably, so we and more importantly – our customers - don’t make the news.”

“This deal comes after our recent launch of Data443® Ransomware Recovery Manager™, which continues to gather significant interest due to its unique three step capability to: Classify & Identify Data; Encrypt and Protect Data; and then finally, Recover the Data and the device it is on. These capabilities are accomplished while ignoring any extortion demands – since all of the data is protected by our Digital Rights Management technology (which means it is useless in the hackers’ hands), and the computers that were infected and can be easily recovered by anyone that can perform a reboot. We are proud to be the only provider in the world to provide a solution that has this depth of capabilities that can be used in important settings like hospitals, schools, manufacturing, defense and government entities.” concluded Mr. Remillard.

Ransomware Recovery Manager is available immediately from Data443 at: https://data443.com/products/ransomware-recovery-manager/

Interested parties may also contact sales directly at: sales@data443.com or call us at: 855-DATA-443.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS), is an industry leader in All Things Data Security™, providing software and services to enable secure data across local devices, network, cloud, and databases, at rest and in flight. Its suite of products and services is highlighted by:

(i) Sensitive Content Manager (ARALOC™), which is a market leading secure, cloud-based platform for the management, protection and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices, which protects an organization’s confidential content and intellectual property assets from leakage — malicious or accidental — without impacting collaboration between all stakeholders;

(ii) Data Archive Manager (ArcMail®), which is a leading provider of simple, secure and cost-effective enterprise data retention management, archiving and management solutions;

(iii) Data Identification Manager (ClassiDocs™ and FileFacets®), the Company’s award-winning data classification and governance technology, which supports CCPA, LGPD and GDPR compliance in a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data within corporate networks, servers, content management systems, email, desktops and laptops;

(iv) ClassiDocs™ for Blockchain, which provides an active implementation for the Ripple XRP that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks;

(v) Data443® Global Privacy Manager™, the privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform which is integrated with ClassiDocs™ to do the delivery portions of GDPR and CCPA as well as process Data Privacy Access Requests – removal request – with inventory by ClassiDocs™; enables the full lifecycle of Data Privacy Access Requests, Remediation, Monitoring and Reporting;

(vi) Data443® Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for Compliance, Security, PII, PI, PCI & custom keywords;

(vii) Data Placement Manager (DATAEXPRESS®), the leading Data transport, transformation and delivery product trusted by leading financial organizations worldwide;

(viii) Access Control Manager (Resilient Access™), which enables fine-grained access controls across myriad platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms like Salesforce, Box.Net, Google G Suite, Microsoft OneDrive and others;

(ix) the GDPR Framework WordPress plugin, with over 30,000 active site owners, enables organizations of all sizes to comply with the GDPR and other privacy frameworks;

(x) The CCPA Framework WordPress plugin, which enables organizations of all sizes to comply with the CCPA privacy framework;

(xi) LGPD Framework WordPress plugin, which enables organizations of all sizes to comply with the Brazilian GDPR/LGPD privacy rules; and

(xii) IntellyWP, a leading purveyor of user experience enhancement products for webmasters for the world’s largest content management platform, WordPress.

For more information, please visit https://www.data443.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursuant,” “target,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding Data443’s plans, objectives, future opportunities for Data443’s services, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding Data443’s future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond Data443’s control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and include, without limitation, results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business with, key customers; difficulty with growth and integration of acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; anti-takeover measures in our charter documents; and, the uncertainties created by the ongoing outbreak of a respiratory illness caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus that was recently named by the World Health Organization as COVID-19. These and other important risk factors are described more fully in our reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“the SEC”), including under (i) “Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors”, in our Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with the SEC on January 11, 2019 and amended on April 24, 2019; (ii) “Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors”, in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 23, 2021; and, (iii) subsequent filings. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

The Data443™ logo, ClassiDocs™ logo, ARALOC™ logo, ARCMAIL®, DATAEXPRESS® and FILEFACETS® are all registered trademarks of Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, trademarks and brands does not imply endorsement.

All other trademarks cited herein are the property of their respective owners.

For Further Information:

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/data443Risk

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/data443/

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data443-risk-mitigation-inc/

Signup for our Investor Newsletter: https://www.data443.com/investor-relations/



Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante

ir@data443.com

919.858.6542