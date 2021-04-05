KnowBe4’s Security Awareness Training Series “The Inside Man” Now Available on Amazon Prime Video

Season one of popular, award-winning, educational and entertaining series now available on Amazon Prime Video

/EIN News/ -- Tampa Bay, FL, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that season one of its award-winning security awareness training series “The Inside Man” is now available on Amazon Prime.

“The Inside Man” is a custom, network-quality video series, now with three seasons, created by Twist & Shout Communications, a KnowBe4 company. The series is about an IT security analyst starting a new job where no one suspects he is already inside their most secure systems or that sinister forces are pulling his strings. The KnowBe4 series delivers an entertaining, movie-like experience with a compelling story that will engage users and create fans. From social engineering to passwords, to social media and travel, “The Inside Man” reveals how easy it can be for an outsider to penetrate an organization’s security controls and network. And, more importantly, it wrestles with the human cost of cyber crime.

“This series has grown and become more popular and in demand than our wildest expectations,” said Jim Shields, creative director, Twist & Shout Communications, a KnowBe4 company. “’The Inside Man’ now has a bigger and broader stage to be appreciated and enjoyed by more people across the world through Amazon Prime Video. This series helps to set a new standard for educational production quality, storytelling and learning. We look forward to what the future holds for ‘The Inside Man’ and this marks another milestone in the series’ journey.”

To view “The Inside Man” on Amazon Prime Video, visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0917CJZGT.

