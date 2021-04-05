Career Group Companies Opens Doors to Miami Office

Staffing and Recruiting Firm Opens Newest Office in Miami

MIAMI, April 05, 2021 -- Career Group Companies, a leader in high end recruiting and the parent company of Career Group, Syndicatebleu, Fourth Floor, and Career Group Search, has just launched its newest location in Miami, Florida. The company's other offices are located in Los Angeles, CA, New York, NY, San Francisco, CA, and Greenwich, CT.



The Miami job market is booming, with major players from the tech industry making the move from Silicon Valley to the Sunshine State, followed by financial firms, major retailers, and everything in between. Career Group Companies will be extending their nationwide recruiting services to include jobs available in southern Florida, including roles in executive support, retail, lifestyle, and digital.

Career Group Companies was founded four decades ago by CEO Susan Levine and is a recognized leader in sourcing exceptional talent across a wide array of industries, including media, entertainment, finance, fashion, tech, advertising, real estate, and design. The woman-owned company prides itself on using a personalized, hands-on approach, taking the time to get to know both their clients and candidates on a deeper level to ensure successful career matches. Their recruiters are experts in their respective industries and have built a diverse network in the last 40 years -- allowing for strong collaborative connections between clients and candidates.

The company has been selected by Forbes as one of America’s Best Professional Recruiting Firms year after year, while several of their individual recruiters have also been awarded recognition by Top Recruiter™ for being the nation’s leading recruiters. Career Group Companies is positioned to become a pillar of Miami staffing.

The newest office, located at 4141 NE 2nd Avenue, Suite 203A in Miami, FL, will carry on the company’s commitment to excellence and caters to candidates seeking employment in various industries, as well as clients looking for unparalleled talent.

For more information about Career Group Companies, or to find Miami talent, please visit http://www.careergroupcompanies.com.

About Career Group Companies: Career Group Companies was started to set a higher standard for recruiting, with a hands-on approach. Based in Los Angeles and founded in 1981, we created a family of brands to better serve our clients, talent, and the wide array of industries they represent. Brands include Career Group, Syndicatebleu, Fourth Floor, and Career Group Search. Proud to be a National Woman Owned Business, certified by the WBENC.

Media Contact: Christina Kadirov marketing@careergroupcompanies.com 310-277-8188