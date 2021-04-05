Oportun Releases 2020 Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability Report

/EIN News/ -- SAN CARLOS, Calif., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT), a financial services company that leverages its digital platform to provide hardworking people with responsible, affordable, and credit-building alternatives to payday and auto title loans, today published its 2020 Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report.

“In our first annual Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report, we have outlined our priorities around social impact, environmental performance, and governance, and we are proud of the positive impact we have had on the communities we serve and the company we have built,” said Oportun CEO, Raul Vazquez. “This includes donating at least 1 percent of our pretax income, equating to $2.6 million since 2016, to qualified nonprofits and directing more than 63 percent of our annual giving towards communities of color. We have also built a diverse and inclusive culture where the majority of our employees, along with every level of management, from front-line supervisors to the Board of Directors, identify as women or people of color.”

Highlights of the report include Oportun reducing its travel footprint by purchasing 2,861 tons of carbon offsets, saving 138,900 pounds of paper by switching to electronic signatures, and donating $250,000 to organizations providing aid to those impacted by the pandemic.

In recognition of its achievements, Oportun was named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies for 2020, a Certified Carbon Fighter by Cool Effect, a Bay Area News Group’s Top Workplace, and a TIME magazine Genius Company as one of 50 businesses inventing the future.

Click here to view the full report.

About Oportun

Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a financial services company that leverages its digital platform to provide responsible consumer credit to hardworking people. Using A.I.-driven models that are built on 15 years of proprietary customer insights and billions of unique data points, Oportun has extended more than 4 million loans and over $10 billion in affordable credit, providing its customers with alternatives to payday and auto title loans. In recognition of its responsibly designed products which help consumers build their credit history, Oportun has been certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) since 2009.

