Inspirata Celebrates the Vital Work of Cancer Registrars for National Cancer Registrars Week

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, Florida, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer informatics and digital pathology provider Inspirata looks forward to celebrating the 25th annual National Cancer Registrars Week (NCRW) during the week of April 5th, 2021. This year’s theme, “Cancer Registrars: The Driving Force of Cancer Data,” reflects the critical role cancer registrars play in capturing the data that informs cancer prevention and screening programs, treatment, and research.

Cancer registrars are data information specialists that collect and code patient-level data for cancer registries. The registries provide essential information to healthcare providers and health officials to better monitor and improve cancer treatment, conduct research, and target cancer prevention and screening programs.

“Quality cancer data is central to the nation’s fight against cancer, and cancer registrars are the first link in capturing that data. National Cancer Registrars Week provides an opportunity to acknowledge the central role registrars play. These health information professionals capture the data that guides the work of oncologists, researchers, and public health officials to ensure the best possible outcomes for cancer patients,” said NCRA president Nadine R. Walker, MS, CTR.

“Cancer registries are a hugely important but often underserviced component in the fight against cancer. We’re so proud to be able to work with the cancer registry community and tailor solutions to help simplify and improve the registry reporting process,” said Dr. Steve Keresztes, Vice President and Head of Oncology Informatics at Inspirata. “By working together, we can reduce the time it takes to achieve breakthroughs in cancer research and contribute to more informed population health decisions.”

As part of the activities during this week of recognition and appreciation, Inspirata invites all cancer registrars to take a couple of minutes to answer a short survey focused on measuring the impact automation has on streamlining the cancer case finding and reporting process. To participate, please visit Inspirata’s NCRW 2021 page at https://go.inspirata.com/ncrw2021.

About Inspirata:

Inspirata, Inc. helps patients fighting cancer—and the clinicians they trust—to make every moment matter. Our comprehensive cancer informatics solutions bring disparate data together throughout the entire cancer care journey to drive informed decisions that improve survivorship.

Inspirata has assembled the most advanced and proven technologies to address the complex challenges of delivering cancer care and conducting ground-breaking research. We combine leading digital pathology solutions with automated cancer registry solutions, comprehensive cancer informatics and advanced patient engagement tools to bring users the broadest oncology informatics platform available globally. To learn more, visit www.inspirata.com.

Inspirata Contact:

Emil Mladenov

Vice President of Corporate and Digital Marketing

E-mail: emladenov@inspirata.com

Tel: +1-813-467-7616

