Deem Wins Best Company Outlook Award from Comparably

Deem win is based on A+ score from anonymous employee ratings on company outlook and eNPS

/EIN News/ -- Oakland, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deem, a leading mobile and cloud technology provider for the corporate travel industry, today announced it has been selected as a 2021 winner of the Best Company Outlook award from Comparably. Winners were chosen from tens of thousands of companies and selected based on anonymous employee feedback provided on the Comparably platform.

Deem ranks in the top 5% of companies with fewer than 500 employees, based on staff members sharing their outlook, or confidence in the company’s future, and their likelihood of recommending Deem to friends, reflected in their employee net promoter score (eNPS). The high rankings reinforce Deem’s values of winning together, passion and drive, customer centered, and trust and transparency.

“Receiving this award from Comparably affirms the strength of our team and their belief in the travel technology we’re creating together,” said Deem President David Grace. “It also reveals our collective optimism in the travel industry. After an historically challenging year, our team is more passionate than ever about travel and making travel easier for everyone.”

To qualify for a Comparably award, companies must meet a minimum threshold of ratings from employees who have left anonymous public ratings on their company’s Comparably.com page within a 12-month period (March 2020 through March 2021).

About Comparably

Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it’s like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences different segments of workers have based on gender, ethnicity, age, department, tenure, location, education and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings on 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, most notably for its annual Best Places to Work series.

About Deem

Deem is on a mission to transform travel. Starring Etta, its mobile-first, corporate travel booking and management platform, Deem offers employees everything they need to easily make the right travel decisions for themselves and their company. Deem’s travel technology plugs into major travel agencies and expense solution providers, empowering more corporate customers and the world’s largest travel management companies.

Deem is a wholly owned and independently run subsidiary of Enterprise Holdings. The company is headquartered in Oakland, California, with offices in Dublin, Ireland and Bangalore, India. Learn more at Deem.com.

