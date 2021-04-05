Hooray Agency Expands Leadership Team with Three Key Promotions

Eric Stein has been elevated to Chief Creative Officer, Randy Stuck has been named Executive Vice President and Katelyn Raman takes on the role of Vice President, Marketing

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hooray Agency, a Southern California-based full-service marketing firm today announced three new key promotions, expanding its leadership bench across the agency’s creative, account and marketing teams. Eric Stein has been elevated to Chief Creative Officer, Randy Stuck has been named Executive Vice President and Katelyn Raman has taken on the role of Vice President, Marketing. This leadership expansion comes on the heels of growth for Hooray Agency, which was recently named AOR of Balboa Bay Resorts and The Guild Hotel, as well as embarked on a groundbreaking partnership with Resorts World Las Vegas, the most comprehensive and significant luxury integrated resort to open in Las Vegas in over 10 years. In addition, Hooray Agency refreshed its website, bringing a new look to its brand.

“Our incredible talent is what’s allowed Hooray Agency to thrive and grow, despite industry-wide challenges,” said Steven Seghers, CEO, Hooray Agency. “As we look to our next chapter, Eric, Randy and Katelyn bring an unparalleled set of skills and deep understanding of the hospitality and travel space that will allow us to grow and innovate. With these leaders at the helm, Hooray Agency will be impossible to ignore.”

Previously Creative Director at Hooray, Stein has stepped into the CCO role where he will oversee all creative work for the agency’s roster of clients including Resorts World Las Vegas, Starwood, Hyatt, Montage Hotels & Resorts and Salamander Hotels & Resorts. Prior to Hooray, Stein served as CCO of Neu Citizen and has held positions at DDB Chicago, Big Block Industry and Witness LLC Branding.

On the account side, Stuck has been integral to the growth of Hooray Agency. Previous to his EVP role, Stuck led Hooray's account services and marketing efforts for over a decade, having launched its international search engine marketing (SEM) campaigns for Preferred Hotel Group, Historic Hotels Worldwide, Starwood Hotels & Resorts – Hawaii, Commune Hotels & Resorts, Broughton Hotels & Resorts, Salamander Hotels & Resorts, and Trump International, just to name a few. In his new position, Stuck will implement critical marketing initiatives to drive revenue, build localization efforts, improve local and global search engine optimization (SEO) results, integrated social media strategies, and provide integrated analytics packages to maximize results.

Raman is a hospitality marketing expert with over a decade of experience leading strategy for franchise and independent hotels. Raman stepped into the Vice President, Marketing role where she will oversee all of Hooray’s marketing efforts, including the social media department for the agency, implementing strategic approaches to underscore the key marketing goals. Raman also consults on marketing strategy across a variety of Hooray’s roster of clients. Previously, she was Director of Marketing for the agency and prior to joining Hooray, Raman worked with Starwood Hotels & Resorts and spent time as an independent marketing consultant.

About Hooray Agency

A Southern California-based full-service marketing firm, Hooray Agency specializes in omni-channel branding campaigns, marketing and advertising. The company's ideas are expressed in myriad forms, via both traditional and emerging platforms – including websites, e-commerce systems, digital advertising and branded content, customized programming and a robust presence throughout social media. From its inception more than 25 years ago, Hooray's approach to communications has been and remains global, crafting messaging that transcends international boundaries and resonates with cultures across more than sixty countries.